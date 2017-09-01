Man shares intense early morning routine and gets ridiculous responses

A LinkedIn professional has caused a stir online after his intense early morning routine attracted a wave of ridiculous responses.

While some people struggle to get out of bed in the morning, others like to embrace the day by waking up before their alarm goes off.

The extremely productive Ivey Business School graduate wakes up at 5:30am every day and heads straight to the gym for an hour-long workout.

After walking back from the gym, he then cooks breakfast, meditates, commits to learning a new language and drinks a litre of water.

The user also outlined how he likes to shower, commenting: “Take a very hot shower and switch it the coldest temperature halfway through for 30 seconds.”

He posted his morning routine on LinkedIn with the caption: “Comment your favourite morning routine below. Looking forward to see how fellow LinkedIn superstars start their day.”

“It's a workout just reading your schedule,” joked one.

“I'm literally in awe with how disciplined you are,” wrote another.

Tom Goodwin shared it with the caption: “Peak LinkedIn.”

His routine also received a few hilarious responses, from jokes about hitting the snooze button to falling out of bed.

The jokes soon began

Hold on, Andy King won this already. pic.twitter.com/FRdx8JIEci — Tom Goodwin (@tomfgoodwin) September 1, 2017

To be fair, you could probably make your morning more effective and use duolingo whilst having a poo. — Stoppy McBrexitface (@adjwilson) September 1, 2017

Others pulled apart the routine

10 minutes to drink a litre of water? He's hiding something in those 10 minutes. Probably the weeping. Or the pooing. — Peter Blackman (@allviewsmyown) September 1, 2017

I note it takes the same amount of time from *becoming conscious* to get to the gym, as it does to get back. — NomadicAdam (@NomadicAdam) September 1, 2017

Also the hour at the gym could just be crying/pooping time. He doesn't say he works out. Plus pooping at the gym saves on loo roll. pic.twitter.com/Wmn3G01UWT — NomadicAdam (@NomadicAdam) September 1, 2017

Dude doesn't seem to go to the toilet. �� — Simon Wilson (@ermlikeyeah) September 1, 2017

Some had serious questions

As he mentions getting dressed at 5:30, but not after the shower at 7:00, is he showering in his clothes or just naked from that point on? — James Sutherland (@jamessutherland) September 1, 2017

People responded with their own morning routines

7:30am - just 1 more minute

7:31 - 5 more minutes

8:45 - I'm late



— Sam Haseltine �� (@samhaseltine) September 1, 2017

Well since he asked. pic.twitter.com/Gt1IfFcUGK — Daniel Gibson (@dlsgibson) September 1, 2017

Jesus man it takes me 40 minutes to just wake up — James Johnson (@Johnson28James) September 1, 2017

Same, only 5 hours later, and with more bacon — JS8 (@js5times) September 1, 2017

