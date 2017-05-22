Manchester 'explosion': Jeremy Corbyn responds to reported blast after multiple deaths confirmed

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn has tweeted concerns after reports have surfaced indicating that two explosions have gone off at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

"Terrible incident in Manchester," Mr Corbyn wrote. "My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."





Greater Manchester Police said that there were several casualties following the incident but did not confirm if the sounds were actual explosions, gun shots, or even just balloons popping that incited the panic.

Several eye witnesses did, however, indicate that there had been explosions of some sort. One man, calling into the BBC, said that he had been thrown around 30 feet after a blast went off.

Footage of the aftermath of the reported explosions shows thousands of young people running to leave the arena, screaming and covered in blood. The loud bangs weren't heard until after the show had concluded and took place outside of the auditorium after the musician had left the stage.

"She finished her last song .. and we heard like a really basey bang, and all I can remember is just everyone ... was just running out," Josh, a concert-goer also interviewed by the BBC said. "People were covered in blood, some people were having a fight, it was quite scary."

The venue has a max capacity of 21,000 people, though it was not certain how many were in attendance. The majority of Ariane Grande's fans tend to be young people in their teens or even in their twenties.



