Manchester 'explosions': Video shows screaming crowd fleeing Ariana Grande concert

An Ariana Grande concert has become the site of shock and panic after reports of explosions forced attendees to evacuate Manchester Arena.

A video taken by someone in the crowd showed a hectic scene as people hurried to exit the area. Police have tweeted that there are a "number of confirmed fatalities and others injured."

Greater Manchester Police have have warned people to stay away from the arena, though it was not immediately clear what the loud bangs reported as potential explosions were. Witnesses posted on social media that the bangs may have been gunshots or even a bomb.





If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

Police and emergency services responded to the chaos. Police helicopters were reportedly circling overhead, and some concert goers were receiving medical attention outside of the venue.





Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017



