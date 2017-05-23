Manchester Arena attack: £50,000 raised to support victims of bombing in just three hours

Flowers left close to the Manchester Arena, the morning after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

More than £50,000 has been for victims of the Manchester attack in less than three hours.

A crowdfunding page set up by the Manchester Evening News reached £5,000 after one hour, but support soared as members of the public woke up to news of the tragedy.

By 11.15am, more than 1700 supporters had donated £28,000 to the cause, and just 30 minutes later the total figure hit the £50,000 mark.

The regional newspaper set up the JustGiving page in response to the deadly bombing that took place in Manchester Arena on Monday night.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured after a lone suicide bomber targeted music fans at an Ariana Grande concert.

Money raised on the page will go towards supporting families of those killed and injured in the attack.

The first confirmed victim named in the attack is 18-year-old Georgina Bethany Callander, from Whittle-le-Woods in Lancashire.

Described by friends as “a living angel”, Georgina was a student at Runshaw College in nearby Leyland.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the attack was an “evil act” that had caused anger, shock and hurt.

We have been here all night receiving such sad news. It's good to have some light in the darkness. Thank you Manchester. https://t.co/dGDP8nXtIE — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017

A vigil is to be held in the city’s Albert Square on Tuesday evening, which the Prime Minister is expected to attend.

Anonymous donors to the charity fund voiced their admiration for the Manchester community for remaining “strong” in the time of crisis.

Following news of the attack, local residents, hotels and other private and public venues offered food and shelter to those affected.

It is the worst terror attack in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7 July London bombings in 2005.