Manchester Arena attack: Salman Abedi named as lone suicide bomber, US officials say

The man who bombed children and fans leaving an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena has been named as 23-year-old Salman Abedi, US officials have said.

Greater Manchester Police did not immediately confirm the suspect's identity as armed officers raided his home.

Residents were ordered inside their homes in Elsmore Road, Fallowfield, where Abedi was registered as living.

Neighbours said they know little about those living at the address.

Neville Edwards, who witnessed the on Elsmore Road, told The Independent armed police arrived “en masse” and surrounded the house.

“They used controlled explosives to gain entry to the property and there's reports that shortly after that a man was taken from the house and whisked off by the police at speed - it's really frightening,” he said.

“They weren't known to anyone which round here is really unusual. We virtually live in each other's pockets round here - it's that kind of area. Everybody knows everybody.”

At least one person, a 23-year-old man from Manchester, has so far been arrested in connection with the bombing.

Local reports said Abedi was the child of Libyan refugees who fled to the UK to flee Muammar Gaddafi's regime, and was one of four children.

Theresa May previously said the bomber had been identified by security agencies, but that they were unable to name them at such an early stage of the investigation.

At least 22 people were killed, including children, and 59 more wounded shortly after Grande finished her performance last night.

An explosion ripped through a foyer linking Manchester Arena with Victoria station, sparking mass panic it echoed through the venue and fans rushed to escape.

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement that did not name the perpetrator, but suggested he survived the blast. The reason for the discrepancy was unclear.

"With Allah's grace and support, a soldier of the Khilafah [caliphate] managed to place explosive devices in the midst of the gatherings of the crusaders in the British city of Manchester,” it said.

The Manchester attack took place exactly two months after the Westminster attack and on the fourth anniversary of the killing of Fusilier Lee Rigby in Woolwich.

Police were called to reports of an explosion shortly after the end of Grande’s concert at 10.33pm, as thousands of fans streamed out of Manchester Arena.

Witnesses described being thrown through the air by a powerful blast that left nuts and bolts across the floor in a foyer connecting the venue with Victoria station.

Floral tributes are arriving at the scene in Manchester, where 22 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives

Chris Parker, a rough sleeper who was in the foyer at the time, said: “Everyone was piling out, all happy and everything else.

“As people were coming out of the glass doors I heard a bang and within a split second I saw a white flash, then smoke and then I heard screaming.

"There were people lying on the floor everywhere.”

Concert goers still inside described mass panic at the blast echoed through the venue, with footage showing screaming fans running back into the arena and scrambling towards exits.

Ian Hopkins, the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said investigators believe the attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber “carrying” a homemade device.

“The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” he added.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity.”

An eight-year-old girl, Saffie Rose Roussos, is among those confirmed among the victims as families continue desperate appeals for missing children and teenagers.

Additional reporting by Ben Kentish and PA