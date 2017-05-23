Manchester Arena attack reaction: Shock and disbelief as police confirm 19 killed in 'terrorist incident'

Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena following the explosion - REUTERS

Nineteen people have died after a blast tore through a pop concert at Manchester Arena in a suspected terror attack, police have said on Monday night.

Greater Manchester Police said that around 50 other people were injured in the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert.

The force said in a statement: "This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

Explosion rocks Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in pictures

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his thoughts were with all those affected by the "terrible incident" in Manchester following a reported explosion at a packed concert.

His political rival Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, condemned the "shocking and horrific" attack targeting youngsters at the Ariana Grande concert.

Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 22 May 2017

In a message on Twitter Mr Corbyn said: "Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."

Mr Farron said: "This is a shocking and horrific attack targeting children and young people who were simply enjoying a concert.

My deepest condolences to the victims and families in Manchester. As always our emergency services have shown great bravery and heroism. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 22, 2017

"My deepest sympathies are with the victims, and with families who have lost loved ones, as well as those desperately waiting for news.

"I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of the emergency services.

"This is an attack on innocent people and the nation is united both in its grief and its determination to stand up to this deplorable attack."

I've spoken with @AndyBurnhamGM to offer our city regions full support and solidarity to the terrible events in Manchester tonight. — Steve Rotheram (@Steve4LCRmayor) 22 May 2017

Liverpool's metro mayor Steve Rotheram, whose daughters were at the Manchester Arena concert, said: "Feel sick to think that people have lost their lives at a gig attended by so many young people.

"All my thoughts go out to those parents waiting to hear of the safety of their children. It's a parents worse nightmare. So, so sad."

Mr Rotheram thanked the taxi driver who picked up his two girls from the venue.

Labour's Lucy Powell, who is hoping to retain the Manchester Central seat, said she had spoken to Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham about the incident.

If you are stranded in the area you can also follow #RoomForManchester where hotels and local people of our great city are offering refuge https://t.co/yaRwKMGwzV — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

"This is a major incident targeted at our city," she said. "Our hearts go out to all and our gratitude to emergency services."

"Absolutely horrific that so many have lost their lives. Utterly heart-breaking," Ms Powell added.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan offered his condolences on social media: "London stands with Manchester - our thoughts are with all those killed and injured tonight and our brave emergency services."

London stands with Manchester - our thoughts are with all those killed and injured tonight and our brave emergency services. https://t.co/0al1LzXvXE — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) 22 May 2017

Anne Hidalgo and Bill De Blasio, Paris and New York mayors, expressed solidarity with the English city.

"Tonight Paris stands with Manchester. My thoughts go to the victims, their families, and to the responders at the scene," said Ms Hidalgo.

#Paris est cette nuit aux côtés de #Manchester. Mes pensées vont aux victimes, à leurs familles et aux secours qui interviennent sur place. — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) May 23, 2017

"Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in Manchester. The NYPD is closely monitoring the situation."

Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in Manchester. The NYPD is closely monitoring the situation. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) 22 May 2017

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said on social media he was "horrified" by the bombing.

Horrified at the bombing in Manchester. No doubt we will find out who the perpetrator is soon. My thoughts are with those affected. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 23, 2017