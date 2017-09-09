Manchester Arena terror attack victims remembered as venue reopens with charity concert

We Are Manchester reopening charity concert at the Manchester Arena with performances by Manchester artists including Noel Gallagher , Courteeners , Blossoms and the poet Tony Walsh. - London News Pictures Ltd

Thousands of music fans cheered the names of those killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack as the venue re-opened for the first time with a charity concert.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham spoke as the benefit gig began, reciting the names of the 22 lost in the bombing.

The 14,000 inside the arena cheered and clapped the names before he told them: "Thank you to the city for coming together.

"Thank you for being who you are. We are Manchester, a city united, nothing will ever change us, nothing will ever divide us."

Families who lost loved ones and those injured in the terror attack three months ago are among the crowd at the sold-out gig.

The event is to honour those affected by the outrage, welcome back live entertainment to the venue and raise money for a permanent memorial for the victims.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his device in the foyer of the venue killing 22 and injuring scores of others at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, on May 22.

The devastated area has been partly renovated and re-opened for Saturday's event, titled We Are Manchester, to show the city will not be defeated by terrorism.

A team of trained trauma specialists and mental health professionals is on hand for anyone who needs help during the emotional re-opening event held amid heightened security.

Additional screening on entrance to the arena is in place, with no backpacks or large bags allowed inside.

After a pre-show DJ set from Clint Boon and Mr Burnham's speech, a hush fell across the arena as poet Tony Walsh, who performs as Longfella, began a passionate reading of his poem This Is The Place.

