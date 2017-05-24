Manchester attack: Man 'gives up hospital bed to help victims of arena suicide bombing'

People leave tributes to victims of the Manchester concert bomb attack in Albert Square in the city centre: PA

A man has reportedly discharged himself from hospital to help ensure there are enough beds for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

David Priestman, 35, was in Wythenshawe Hospital with kidney problems when he heard the news of the attack.

Immediately, taking to Facebook he said he would "give my bed at Wythenshawe Hopsital to somebody if it's needed" adding that he was not important but the injured and wounded were.

The Army veteran told The Mirror that he felt terrified as news filtered in about the attack at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert, which eventually claimed the lives of 22 people, including a number of children, and injured 64.

The father-of-two nonetheless made good on his promise and just hours after the attack on Tuesday morning, he discharged himself, despite the nurses insisting he was too ill to leave.

“I wanted to go out and help,” he said. “I can move and walk, I mean, yes, I’m in a little bit of pain but if I’m OK, why shouldn’t I give up my bed?

He added: “The nurses said I wasn’t well enough but I didn’t want to keep to my bed. They can have it if they need it.”

Mr Priestly is now recovering at home.