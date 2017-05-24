Manchester attack: Serving police officer was among dead in suicide bombing

A serving police officer was among one of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack, police have confirmed.

The victim will not be named, Manchester police chief Ian Hopkins said. She is from the Cheshire Constabulary, police sources told The Independent.

The policewoman's husband is critically ill and her children were injured in the attack, the BBC reported.

The announcement came as part of a press conference where Hopkins also confirmed that it was "very clear this is a network" that authorities are investigating.

"And as I've said, it continues at a pace," he said. "There's extensive investigations going on and activity taking place across Greater Manchester as we speak."

The serving police officer is one of 22 people confirmed dead after the attack, all of whom have been identified. Only some of those victims have been named so far and many more are missing.