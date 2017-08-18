Manchester attack survivor escapes death for a second time in Barcelona

Chris Pawley was in the Spanish city with his partner Cory Lorde to visit the Circuit Festival: Facebook

A Manchester Arena bomb survivor has escaped death for the second time after he was caught up in the Barcelona terror attack.

Chris Pawley was yards away from Las Ramblas, the tourist hub, when a van ploughed into pedestrians.

The 30-year-old was in the Spanish city with his partner Cory Lorde to visit the Circuit Festival. He filmed the scenes in the area after the attack which killed 13 and left 80 others injured.

“We were in the area after the incident. We have just come back to the hotel, as we were caught up in the arena attack – can't believe it,” he told the Manchester Evening News. “There was police everywhere and ambulances, the shops started putting the shutters down.

“The first we knew about it was through our phones on Sky News, as I get their notifications on my phone. We then saw all of the reporters with the cameras and could just see the rows of emergency services.”

Mr Pawley had previously been in the audience on 22 May for the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. He left the venue and was crossing a footbridge into the city's Victoria station when the bomb was detonated.

Isis claimed responsibility for both the attack in Barcelona and the one in Manchester, although it often links itself to attacks even if they been carried out by people with no direct connection with the Jihadi group.

Mr Pawley isn’t the only person to have been caught up in more than one terror incident in recent months.

Julia Monaco has claimed she survived the Barcelona van attack months after also narrowly escaping incidents in London Bridge and Paris.

The 26-year-old from Melbourne said it was a “genuinely terrifying experience” and that there was “considerable panic” in the area.