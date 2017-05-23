Manchester bombing: Birmingham vigil 'interrupted by man with knife and baseball bat'

Floral tributes are arriving at the scene in Manchester, where 22 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives: AFP/Getty Images

A vigil being held in Birmingham for the victims of the Manchester terror attack has been interrupted by a man reportedly brandishing a knife and baseball bat.

West Midlands Police confirmed to The Independent that a man had been detained during a candle-lit service in memory of the 22 killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

A spokeswoman for the force added that the area was now secure.

The man shouted out as he was handcuffed and led away by officers, just a short distance from where 1,000 people had gathered in the city's main Victoria Square.



As he was taken away in a riot van in Edmund Street, which runs behind Birmingham's council building, a police sergeant could be seen carrying away what appeared to be a bat and an axe.



Speakers who had been paying tribute to the Manchester victims were interrupted by the man's loud protests.



Police, including armed response officers, then cleared the square a short time later.



The force's chief constable David Thompson - who had been attending the vigil in an official capacity - witnessed some of the incident.



He confirmed the evacuation of the square, in front of the council house, had been a precaution.

