    Manchester bombing: Birmingham vigil 'interrupted by man with knife and baseball bat'

    Tom Batchelor
    Floral tributes are arriving at the scene in Manchester, where 22 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives: AFP/Getty Images

    A vigil being held in Birmingham for the victims of the Manchester terror attack has been interrupted by a man reportedly brandishing a knife and baseball bat.

    West Midlands Police confirmed to The Independent that a man had been detained during a candle-lit service in memory of the 22 killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

    A spokeswoman for the force added that the area was now secure.

    The man shouted out as he was handcuffed and led away by officers, just a short distance from where 1,000 people had gathered in the city's main Victoria Square.

    As he was taken away in a riot van in Edmund Street, which runs behind Birmingham's council building, a police sergeant could be seen carrying away what appeared to be a bat and an axe.

    Speakers who had been paying tribute to the Manchester victims were interrupted by the man's loud protests.

    Police, including armed response officers, then cleared the square a short time later.

    The force's chief constable David Thompson - who had been attending the vigil in an official capacity - witnessed some of the incident.

    He confirmed the evacuation of the square, in front of the council house, had been a precaution.

