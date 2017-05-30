Manchester bombing: Three men released without charge as investigation into terror attack continues

Three men arrested in connection with the Manchester attack have been released without charge as the investigation continues.

Greater Manchester Police said 11 suspects remain in custody as part of the probe into the suicide bombing that killed 22 victims.

Two men aged 20 and 24 from the Fallowfield area and a 37-year-old man from the Blacklea area have been released.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, said the release of further suspects "can be expected".

"We still have a number of people in custody and we will be seeking to extend the custody of some of them as we work to understand what has gone on and whether Salman Abedi was helped," he added.

"There has been huge progress made over the week and the speed of the inquiry remains the same.

"It will be a long investigation and it will take considerable time before we fully understand what has happened."