Manchester explosion: Ariana Grande 'broken' after terror attack leaves at least 22 dead, fellow musicians react

Ariana Grande has issued a brief message to fans after her concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night fell victim to an apparent terror attack.

"Broken," she wrote on Twitter. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."

Grande was not hurt in the explosion, which reportedly produced shrapnel-like wounds consistent with a nail bomb, appears to have originated in the foyer area of the venue and has killed at least 22 people and left more than 50 more injured.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Prime minister Theresa May described it as an "appalling act of terrorism" and has halted General Election campaigning until further notice while she chairs a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee.

Other musicians including Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and Manchester-born Liam Gallagher have also begun paying tribute:

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

Full statement from Greater Manchester police:

"This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see.

"Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved ones. We continue to do all we can to support them. They are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester.

"This is a fast-moving investigation and we have significant resources deployed to both the investigation and the visible patrols that people will see across Greater Manchester as they wake up to the news of the events last night. This will include armed officers as people would expect. More than 400 officers have been involved in this operation during the night.

"To remind you, we were called at 10:33pm to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert. More than 240 calls came in and emergency services were very quickly on the scene. Emergency numbers have been established for anyone who is concerned for loved ones who may not have returned home 01618569400 or 01618569900.

"We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe that while the attack last night was conducted by one man the priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.

"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity.

"We would ask people not to speculate on his details or to share names. There is a complex and wide ranging investigation underway.

"Our priority is to work with the national Counter Terrorist Policing Network and UK intelligence services to establish more details about the individual who carried out this attack.

"We have received tremendous support from across the police services and partner agencies throughout the night.

"We regularly carry out exercises to test our ability to respond to such incidents and this has ensured a very swift response from local and national agencies. I want to thank all those members of the emergency services and other agencies who have worked tirelessly through the night in very difficult circumstances. Their response has been outstanding.

