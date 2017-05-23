Manchester terror attack - captured on camera by those who were there

On Monday night, a suicide bomber targeted young concertgoers attending an Ariana Grande gig in the Manchester Arena.

The ruthless attack claimed the lives of 22 people, including children, with 59 injured.

Many of those at the concert were young girls, there to capture fond memories of their experience on their mobile phones.

When terror struck, those cameras were still rolling.

What was meant to be a night to remember, is now one they will wish to forget.

Footage from those concertgoers uploaded to social media has formed a horrifying picture of the night terror struck Manchester.

This is what they saw.

