Manchester vigil to take place in Albert Square for 'city to come together'

Thousands of people are expected to attend a vigil in Manchester’s Albert Square this evening, honoring the victims of Monday evening's terror attack.

22 people were killed and 59 injured in the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, where pop star Ariana Grande had just finished performing to thousands of fans.

A statement on the Greater Manchester Combined Authority website said: "There will be a vigil tonight at 6pm outside the Town Hall in Albert Square, Manchester, to remember the victims of the attack on Manchester Arena and show support to their families.

"Please attend if you can and show those that wish to frighten us that we are not scared."

Manchester attack | Donations to support victims

Manchester City Council has organised a relief fund for those who wishes to donate money to help those affected by the attack.

A separate crowdfunding campaign set up by the Manchester Evening News has so far raised more than £200,000.

Reaction to the Manchester Arena attack

Manchester City Council has opened a book of condolence for the victims and their families which can be signed online or in person at Manchester Town Hall, and those who wish to lay flowers are invited to do so in the area around Manchester Cathedral.

Other cities around the UK will also be holding vigils in a show of solidarity with Manchester:

A vigil will take place in Glasgow's George Square at 5.30pm

In Birmingham a candle-lit vigil will be held in Victoria Square from 6pm

In Bradford upon Avon a vigil with be held at the Westbury Gardens War Memorial at 6pm

A special service remembering the victims will be held at Leeds Minster at 6pm

In Chatham a vigil will be held at the Chatham mural in the high street

Speaking earlier today, Manchester Mayor Andy Burham said: "We are grieving today but we are strong.

"We have had messages of support from cities across the country and around the world and we thank them.

But lastly I want to thank the people of Manchester. Even in the minutes after the attack, they opened their doors to strangers and drove them away from danger.

"They gave the best possible immediate response to those who seek to divide us. And it will be that spirit of Manchester that will prevail and hold us together."

Key articles | Manchester Arena explosion

RegisterLog incommenting policy