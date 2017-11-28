Marvel has 20 movies planned after 'Avengers 4'

It might be hard to imagine a time before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the mega-franchise isn't even 10 years old yet.

To celebrate the anniversary, Vanity Fair united dozens of the actors for a huge photoshoot/get together to discuss the birth of the MCU, as well as its future.

But it's the future that is more intriguing, because Marvel Studios' head honcho Kevin Feige confirms the untitled Avengers 4 will be the end of a great many characters, so where will things go from here?

"Twenty-two movies in, and we've got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that's come before," Feige said.

"There will be two distinct periods," he added. "Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.

"We're looking for worlds that are completely separate — geographically or in time — from the worlds that we've already visited."

Elsewhere in the article, Disney promises at least another 20 years (not films, years) of Marvel characters, and that the company owns the rights to 7,000-plus characters.

So where exactly could Marvel go with these unannounced 20 films? It's anyone's guess at the moment, but we've seen Marvel add diversity with Black Pantherand announcing the female superhero-led Captain Marvel, so let's hope there's more of that going forward.

There's also the potential of Disney gaining control of the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties, which would give them some huge names to replace Iron Man and Captain America, too.

Until then, it's full speed ahead to Avengers: Infinity War though, which will be released on May 4, 2018 in the U.S.

