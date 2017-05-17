A massive solar storm could wipe out almost all of our modern technology without warning

NASA





Manhattanhenge is coming. On May 30th, the sun's rays will stream dramatically down the avenues of New York City's central borough. For New Yorkers used to sunsets hidden behind brick and steel canyons, it will be an awesome reminder of the sun's beauty and power.

But when the sun really puts its power on display, we often can't see it all, or predict it in advance. But the effects can be world-changing.

The last truly massive display of Sol's power happened in 1859, when an invisible wave crashed into the Earth.

Electrons, swept up like so much detritus in the magnetic current, coursed along telegraph wires. When they met an obstacle, like the hand of a telegraph operator, they crashed through it — delivering a sharp shock.

Papers in telegraph offices caught fire. Even with batteries disconnected, operators found the giddy subatomic stream could carry their messages over vast distances. Lights danced in the sky.

It was the largest solar storm ever recorded. If it happened today, it would jeopardize global telecommunications, knock out orbiting satellites, and threaten to kill astronauts.

We'd have some warning; instruments all over the world and in space now monitor the sun every second of the day. But even at the speed of light, a massive solar flare's telltale flash of radiation would leave humanity between just a few minutes and — if we were very lucky — a day to prepare for the wave of charged particles surging toward us through space.

Amazingly, way back in 1859, before all that monitoring equipment was put in place, an astronomer spotted the flare before the storm reached Earth.

HarvardAt 11:18 a.m. on September 1 of that year, the English astronomer Richard Carrington stood in his private observatory recording sunspots on an image of the sun projected through his telescope onto a small screen.

"Two patches of intensely bright and white light broke out," he wrote in his report, "Description of a Singular Appearance seen in the Sun," for the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

"My first impression was that by some chance a ray of light had penetrated a hole in the screen attached to the object-glass, by which the general image is thrown into shade, for the brilliancy was fully equal to that of direct sunlight," he wrote.

The next morning before sunrise, NASA writes, "skies all over planet Earth erupted in red, green, and purple auroras so brilliant that newspapers could be read as easily as in daylight. Indeed, stunning auroras pulsated even at near tropical latitudes over Cuba, the Bahamas, Jamaica, El Salvador, and Hawaii."

Spacewalking astronauts might have only minutes after the first flash of light to find shelter ... Their spacecraft would probably have adequate shielding; the key would be getting inside in time.

In the (mostly) pre-electric world of 1859, most of humanity experienced the storm as little more than a strange light show — if they were even awake to see it. And aside from a few smarting fingers, it doesn't seem to have done anyone long-term harm.

As our world has grown more reliant on electronics in the last century and a half, humanity has had few glimpses of the potential dangers of solar storms to our new infrastructure. NASA records three instances dating back to 1972 of solar storms significantly disrupting daily life.