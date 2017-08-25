Mauricio Pochettino tells his Tottenham players not to stay up for Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his players to record Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor and watch it back in the morning, so that they are not tired for their Premier League clash with Burnley the day after.

Spurs entertain Burnley at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, still looking for their first win of the season at the stadium after losing 2-1 to Chelsea last time out.

Mayweather will fight McGregor early that morning and Pochettino acknowledged that it is a “massive event”, but hopes that his squad will be sensible and choose to watch a recording in the morning rather than deciding to stay up.

“I think they are professional, we are all professional,” Pochettino said on Friday when asked if his players would be staying up for the fight.

“It is good to record and watch after the Burnley game. If you are going to perform as well and not feel sleepy I think you need to sleep. I think they know. They are so professional.

“You can record and see in the morning when you wake up. I am sure I will be sleeping.”





Pochettino however admitted that it was a huge event and one that his team had been paying close attention to over the past few weeks.

“Yes it is a massive event,” he added.

“All during the last three or four months we have been listening and it is normal we pay attention to that. I am waiting to see what happens but I am sure I will be in my bed to be fresh for the game.”