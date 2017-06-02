Maverick Vinales: meet the MotoGP champion in waiting

MotoGP will encounter arguably its most atmospheric and anticipated back-to-back cluster of events in the next fortnight with Grands Prix in Italy and Spain – Mugello and Barcelona – and with one of motorcycle racing’s most ferocious talents in control of the championship, writes Adam Wheeler.

Maverick Viñales is only 22 years old but is already a Grand Prix World Champion. The puns on the name and the Top Gun element of adrenaline and gung-ho have long been exhausted, but #25 now hovers on the threshold of genuine greatness courtesy of his union with the dominant factory Yamaha team and two years of education and apprenticeship with the Suzuki squad (for whom in 2016 he delivered the brand’s first MotoGP success since its comeback to the premier class).

Viñales made the loudest and most pronounced declaration of his intent with a pre-season ‘rout’ that included the fastest time in all four official tests and since his first rapier laps with the Yamaha M1… and with racing icon Valentino Rossi next to him in the Yamaha garage, no less.

Victories in Qatar, Argentina and France have followed. A prospective duel with countryman, defending champion and former junior rival Marc Marquez through the 18 rounds of MotoGP in 2017 has already enthused MotoGP fans.

Viñales, the Moto3 title winner in 2013, might be striding firmly towards the metaphorical summit of his profession, but his quiet character and unassuming air would seem to indicate that he’s out for a stroll.

But the audience is global and the stakes are immense. A small slice of immortality awaits… and judging by the way Maverick reacts and convinces with his thoughts and words, this could be his time.

Can you explain how the switch to the works Yamaha team alongside Valentino Rossi has affected your career?

The first two years at Suzuki were really difficult, not for my riding style but the machine was not at the top level of the ‘important riders’ but this pre-season has been really good and I’m so happy. The team, the bike, how I worked in each track: all was excellent. I improve day-by-day and we are happy with the lap-times but we know we have to be ready for other conditions. At the moment I don’t feel too much pressure; I have just been able to enjoy the bike. Normally I try to take everything in a positive way and the fact that so many are saying I can be a favourite for the title motivates me so much. I think it is important that people look at you and think ‘He can win’… it means you are doing a good job.

Do you sometimes have to close off or turn away from that expectation?

Yes… and I work on my physical training: that is where I relax and turn off. It has also been good to help me calm down but also at the same time get motivation.

You are used to media attention, but with social media and other demands has that increased?

It is a different story now… and with social media people can talk good or bad [about you]. You have to try and take all the information and everything that comes at you in a good way. When you see critical comments then you have to take what you can from them… but at the moment it is nice to open Twitter and Instagram and see all of this news, and I like it. I like being at the front [of MotoGP] and I like being competitive. I also like that the media start to talk [more].

As a public figure, is it difficult to see the criticism sometimes?

Sure…sometimes you feel bad because there are comments directly at you…but it also makes you think ‘Perhaps this media is saying this because of this reason’… and I look for a positive [twist]. This is something important about me: I turn the bad things to positive. It is important to stay calm.

That cannot be easy

No, it is very difficult but I am surviving.

Are you a sensitive guy?

Yes, a lot. And it is strange because when I’m at the track or doing something in MotoGP I am not – I’m quite strong – but when I’m at home I’m very different, very normal and reading some bad media at home you get some bad feelings… but like I said before, I try to use that stuff in a different way.

Tell me about your home in Roses

I know it is a place I will live for the rest of my life. At the moment being in Andorra I cannot visit so much, just a few days, but I really feel at home when I am there. When I have the chance to go there then I do. Andorra is nice. It is quiet and you can do a lot of sport so for my career at the moment it is good to be there.

What is it like for you in Roses?

Quite normal, people are used to seeing me about. It is not the same as being in Barcelona or another big city. It is easy for me to be there. I like that we have the mountain and the sea within a distance like three kilometres. It is nice to do something like go running along the mountain and see the sea next to you: so nice. When you are up the top then the view over the coast is special and when the sun is going down with the light there is incredible. You feel free, feel relaxed, even though you are training! One thing that I hate is the wind, it can be a nightmare for going on the bicycle. If we can get rid of the wind it is the best place in the world!

As a boy, were you looking to escape the confines of the house?

Always! Always out of the house. It is not like now where you have the feeling the kids don’t go out much. I was lucky because as a kid it was like the ‘old times’: we were always on the street and not much was happening. At 9 in the morning we’d be out on the bicycles, heading to the mountain, playing, making jumps and then come back to eat before going out to play football. I was lucky I could live that life because now it is totally different; the kids stay at home with the PlayStation. They lose a lot of ‘good feeling’; when you are with your team-mates at football or your best friends on bicycles.

Was there someone important pushing you to race motorcycles?

No, there was nobody pushing me to get on a motorbike. At first I played football. They [friends, family] were pushing me to play football because we were good and the level of our team was pretty high. But when you love bikes it is impossible to do anything else and I was riding and riding all the time until one day I said: “I want to try a race…” My grandfather and father took me to some and I won my third race: from there I started. I still played a bit of football and still do.

Did you see the recent photo of you on social media as a young kid on the podium ahead of Marc Marquez?

Yeah! Nice no? It is strange when you have your opponent now at your side [at that age]. Now 15 years afterwards you still have the same people around.

The journey from Roses to where you are in the world of sport now must seem like a fantastic one

For sure. When I was a kid I never imagined my life would be like it is now.

Really?

I was taking it [racing] like a hobby. Of course sometimes I was dreaming that I could be one of the riders at the top level but it is also difficult as a kid to believe you can really do it. Year by year you trust in yourself more and more and you see your possibilities. At the beginning though – when I was first on the bike – it was impossible to think I would achieve all that I have.

Can you remember a time when racing started to change for you?

Now! Now it is getting good… No, seriously, in 2011 when I started in the world championship it was still a bit like a game for me. It was racing and a bit of training and just loving everything about it. When I won my first Grand Prix, which was just the fourth race, suddenly it became more of a job. I had the chance to win more and I had to take it seriously. After that I changed my mindset and looked at the training and many other things. Did I lose the fun? It changed. It is not like when you go and do motocross where you can just ride and enjoy yourself and that’s it. You have pressure, people that push you, a team relying on you, money behind you and many things that can make it difficult to enjoy… but like I’ve said in many interviews I don’t remember a time when I have enjoyed a pre-season as much as I have done this year. I am taking it really easy and I didn’t care so much about the times and results. I was just getting to know the bike and getting a good feeling with the team. I hope I can carry this through 2017; I know it will be difficult but I will try.

Do you feel lucky to be where you are now or it is something you worked for?

Let’s say ‘worked for’. Especially last year: it was quite difficult and I had to demonstrate many things to different people. That I could be strong… especially for Yamaha. It wasn’t easy and I worked a lot at home and on the track. You need to have luck… in particular during the season and in many situations you have to keep your concentration and stayed focussed on the job. I think it is easy to lose your way but at the moment I think I have my feet on the ground and I haven’t gotten lost. Away from the track my life is about motocross, cycling and the gym.

To be at the top level you have to be strong of mind. You are twenty-two but you have already made some tough calls…

The best that I made – but not in the best way – was in 2012 when I decided to go to another team. If I had to do it now then it would be in a different way, a friendly way. Anyway it was a decision that led me to arrive here and Yamaha and to reach the level I am now. I am happy that I could make that decision at only 17 years old. It was a difficult moment. With the experience I have now I would have done it in a different way but at that moment - I was not naïve - but all I wanted to do was win: that’s all I had in my mind and it was the only way to do it.

Do you think that if you hadn’t made that change you would still be searching for a way into MotoGP?

Exactly. I think going to Suzuki at that time [in 2015, their first year back in MotoGP after an absence of three seasons] was a good move. I learned a lot, especially in the first year about electronics and teamwork, which is so important in MotoGP. I think the decisions I have made have moved me on a good way and I’m happy about that.

Do you look at other sports, people and situations to learn how to use and blend a team?

Not so much. I looked more at the other riders in my category. [pause] Teamwork is difficult. If you don’t find a good feeling then it is difficult to communicate with the team and for them to understand you and what you want. You have to show respect…but also push them. They have to have the bike at 100% but you have to be careful. If you push, push, push then you might not make a comfortable environment. You have to find a way to push yourself, the mechanics and all the technical partners but in the right way and not too much. You have to get to the right point.

How do you deal with the tough moments?

I don’t really shy away. I want to stay in the [pit] box with the team. The tough moments is when you need to show support and I think they prefer it when the rider is there. So I like to be in the box and look at details to try and improve. That is something I learned at Suzuki. There were a lot of those moments and I had to work a lot in the box. Even though you might be having a difficult time I learned to have an open mind and work through things. You cannot forget you are there to do a job, to work hard, look at the data and improve the bike. Finally you need to make a result on Sunday. So it doesn’t matter if Friday is a bad day… you have to be fast [for the race] on Sunday.

Was about the demands on your time?

The good thing is that our schedule is very organised: you have time to go to the box, time with the press, time to go to the Clinica Mobile. It is not too much and I’m happy with the schedule. When you are younger there is a lot to learn about planning your Grand Prix and dealing with things like the media and where you should be at the best times. Normally I am a person who makes a plan and then follows it.

What is the best moment of a race for you?

The start is incredible. It is really nice. You feel something strange in the stomach and every start is like my first one. It is such a good feeling. Then, I think it is crossing the line and just seeing everyone going crazy when you win. It is emotional.

Does the heart rate reach a similar level at other times in a race?

No. Compared to the start I think only the first corner is quite [thrilling]… then you start to relax and go through the race. I am quite good with the physical part of riding and I don’t feel like I am hurrying too much.

What about the variety of circuits?

Every track is different. In Catalunya I have all my people there and its extra motivation to do something good. I always push [the limit] a little bit more there. Qatar is different as well because you have to concentrate so much in the night. It is easy to lose focus.

What does it feel like to set a perfect lap?

I think the perfect lap is when you feel you are going over every braking point. You are pushing hard and hitting five metres more on your points: that’s a perfect lap. You feel that you haven’t missed any single thing. If you do a lap and think ‘ah, I can go a little bit more in that corner’ then you haven’t found that feeling and there are more tenths. It is important to think.

But is there time to do that? Especially if you have Rossi or Marquez or Lorenzo right behind you…

Ha! It is more difficult because you need to think even more about where he can pass you or where you can push to make a little gap. The riders who are at the top of MotoGP: they think a lot. It doesn’t matter who is behind. ‘Thinking’ is the way you can separate from the others as well.

People are already calling you a ‘genius’. It must be good to read this but do you also think ‘hang on guys…’

I prefer to have the victories and titles behind me, but it is nice to hear something like this because it means you are doing a good job. You want to show to everyone that you can be strong and be at the front and win. So to see or hear a word like that means they believe it can happen. When people believe then it is another motivation for me. A big motivation.

Are you ready to be even more famous?

Normally I don’t care so much: to be famous or not famous, to have followers or not have followers. I try to have a good image. I want to be nice and friendly to sponsors and everybody but what I care about is winning. I want to be the best and the best I can be: on the bike and outside the bike. I care about that.

Being a world champion must be very special but do you sacrifice some of your way of life?

You ‘lose’ part of your life, for sure, because most days I don’t do much aside from being focussed on my job. I’m thinking all the time about how I can improve and there is not much more time for anything else. The days are very similar and I think it will be difficult to continue like that for a long time. That’s why I admire Valentino so much. For many years he has been doing the same thing: many [promo] events and he is so nice and friendly to everyone. I admire that a lot and it surprises me. For what he has achieved and who he is he can get off the bike and still be incredibly famous. He has a lot of money for sure and he doesn’t need to race. It is a nice thing.

Imagine you have achieved all of your goals in 2017 and can do whatever you want for 24 hours: what would you do?

Eat like hell! Cakes, pizza, everything! Having a diet all season is so hard: it is the hardest part of the job. And it is not like you are preparing just for one race, it is a whole season. So I would eat everything that I could and then hang out with some friends.

What would be an ideal Viñales meal?

I think it would have to be a big piece of steak with French fries. I love the fries. Oooh: the dessert would be a cake with Nutella… or Tiramisu!