Max Hopkins and Annabell Fuller show youthful brilliance to take titles at Quinta do Lago

Max Hopkins and Annabell Fuller receive their trophies after an action-packed final round - Gary Prior

Hertfordshire’s Max Hopkins was hailed as a “star in the making” on Friday after he etched his name into the Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championship history books in the sun-drenched Algarve.

The 14-year-old became the youngest boys’ winner since the event was first held in 1985, while 15-year-old Annabell Fuller also triumphed over her elders with an emphatic 13-stroke victory in the girls’ competition.

Incredibly, both trophy winners have three more years in the junior ranks. But while returning finalist Fuller, of Roehampton Golf Club, carded a closing 70, the best girls’ round of the week, it was Hopkins’ debut performance that stood out for its fearless maturity.

Standing just 5ft 5in, he coped brilliantly with the demands of the North Course at Quinta do Lago and rated his performance as “my greatest win”.

“It will take time for this to sink in,” Hopkins said. “I had a few nerves on the short putts but I wasn't nervous coming up the last as I knew the other scores.”

At 14 years of age, Hopefully Max can close this out! ���� https://t.co/LZX8Lt0JmC — ThomEvans (@ThomEvans11) November 10, 2017

Annabell Fuller, 15, and Max Hopkins, 14, are all smiles Credit: Gary Prior More

Hopkins’ victory was underpinned by avoiding a three-putt throughout the 54-hole event. On some devilishly quick greens and intimidating pin positions in the final round, this was undoubtedly the standout achievement of the week of the 21 junior finalists.

“Two-putting takes a lot of shots off and that’s the thing that has done it for me as I haven't played great this week,” he said.

Hopkins, an England Under-16 squad member, also prevailed without his parents here to offer their support. Both are teachers at Hockerill College in Bishop’s Stortford and so their son had to rely on twice-daily messages from back home.

“They have been really supportive,” he said. “They said to play my own game and have fun.”

Max Hopkins showed maturity beyond his years after 54 holes Credit: Gary prior More

Hopkins and co-overnight leader Alfie Fox swapped one-shot leads but were level after 10 holes of the final round.

Their nearest challenger, James Wilson, fell away on the 6th after finding trouble in the trees, but the true drama unfolded on the 11th, where Fox lost his ball and then ran up a nine after falling prey to the fast-paced greens.

On the next hole, Hopkins pushed his tee shot and found a large pine cone nestled behind his ball. The Bishop’s Stortford member took several moments to lift the obstacle, before a clear outtake of breath and a wondrous par save. “That was definitely a nervy moment,” Hopkins said. “If I had moved the ball, it would have changed things.”

Story Continues