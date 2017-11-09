Max Hopkins and Annabell Fuller show title credentials at Quinta do Lago

Young Gun: Max Hopkins blasts off the eighth tee watched by older players Thomas Plumb and Alfie Fox - Gary Prior

Max Hopkins will aim to become the youngest ever boys' winner of the Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championship on Friday after the 14-year-old produced another tenacious round here in the Algarve.

For the second day running, the Hertfordshire junior fired in a superb long approach to the last, this time sinking his eagle putt to take a share of the lead alongside Alfie Fox at one under par.

Hopkins, a precocious talent from Bishop's Stortford, has simply taken to this thoroughly testing North Course with an ease that belies his tender years.

On Thursday, he posted two double bogeys while his resulting level par 72 was still the best round of the day across the boys' and girls' events. He admitted afterwards that winning the title on Friday would "top my year off".

Hopkins added: "To get here is such a great achievement anyway but I knew I could definitely win it. It would be fantastic."

His iron-clad confidence was underlined by his final flourish at the par five 18th thanks to a long approach which landed pin high.

He said: "I was standing over the shot and I fancied it. I knew then that I was going to get an eagle."

If the wind also returns for the final round - as it did midway through the second round here - a winner could yet emerge from elsewhere in the boys' field, with four players within six shots of Hopkins and Fox.

However Hopkins will have experience against him in the final trio, with Fox and Tyneside's James Wilson both returning finalists in Portugal.

Fox, a multi-talented sportsman who only took up full-time golf in 2014, said: "It would mean a lot to win in my final junior event. I haven't had that big win yet so to join the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick would be an honour."

The boys' lead changed several times after the turn, which made for a riveting final two hours on the course.

Problems arose in the final group when all three players - Wilson, overnight leader Ben Jones and Will Hopkins, the leading Telegraph Vitality qualifier (and no relation to Max) - all found the lake at the picturesque 12th.

Wilson also carded a treble bogey on the 15th but, each time after his back nine wobbles, remained composed and rallied with a birdie.

Meanwhile Fox's fellow Roehampton member, Annabell Fuller, opened up a four-shot lead in the girls' event.

