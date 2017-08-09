Mayor of London asks Premier League clubs to pay more towards policing matches

Sadiq Khan has warned that the police cannot afford to keep picking up the bill for football matches in the capital - PA

Premier League football clubs should make a bigger contribution to the cost of policing matches, the Mayor of London has said.

Sadiq Khan said some of the wealthiest clubs in the country were only meeting five per cent of the overall bill to keep stadiums safe on matchdays.

In a letter to Richard Scudamore, the Chief Executive of the Premier League, Mr Khan said the Metropolitan Police was spending almost £7 million a year policing football matches in the capital.

But he said the force recovered less than £350,000 from the clubs - which amounts to little more than the weekly wages of some of the country's top players.

London is home to some of the richest clubs in the world including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are one of the richest clubs in the country

But with five London based clubs playing in the top flight, there is usually more than one major game taking place somewhere in the capital every weekend during the season.

A rise in football related arrests in recent years has led to concern that hooliganism could be making an unwelcome return.

And the risk of terrorists targeting football stadiums has also heightened the need for increased security at matches.

Mr Kahn said at a time when the Met, along with other police forces, was facing unprecedented levels of financial pressure, it was time the Premier League stepped up and made a bigger contribution towards the cost of policing football games.

Sadiq Khan is a Liverpool supporter

In his letter the Mayor of London, who despite growing up in Tooting, south London, is a Liverpool supporter, said: "London is the greatest city for watching football. Fans come from across the city, across the country and across the globe to enjoy the London matchday experience.

"The foundation of London's success - including that of its football clubs - is safety. Thanks to many years of hard work between the Metropolitan Police Service and football clubs, fans have confidence that matches in London will be safe for them and their families to attend.

"That safety comes at a cost, and at a time when policing is so stretched, Londoners - myself included - are greatly concerned that the Met recoups so little of that cost from clubs, including those in the wealthiest football league in the world."

A source close to the Mayor said while he did not have a figure in mind, he did wish to see a “significant increase” in the contribution to the cost of policing football matches.

In his letter, to Mr Scudamore, Mr Khan said: “I would welcome a meeting to ask you directly whether the Premier League will step up and make a bigger contribution to the policing of matchdays in London.”