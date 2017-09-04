Meet the runner who chose to have his leg amputated a decade after a skiing injury to get back into sport

As the first snow of February settled on the French slopes in 2004, Charlie Lewis, then aged 19, strapped on his snowboard and headed out with friends. The group went off piste; as Charlie glided down the mountain, snow began to slide beneath his feet, creating a small avalanche. He hit the debris and was catapulted 50m down the slope.
“It was like hitting a brick wall”, remembers the 32-year old today.
His leg shattered on impact; an eight centimetre length of bone smashed into six or seven pieces. It would be the start of ten years of often excruciating pain.
After the accident, Charlie was immediately airlifted to a local hospital to be operated on, with plating used to keep the bone in place. However, within a few weeks of returning home, that plating began to break down, forcing him to undergo reconstructive surgery. It was at this point that Charlie realised what the injury meant. “Before the accident I played a lot of sport, mainly rugby, and this made it clear to me that I wasn't going to play high impact sport again”.
The second surgery also didn’t work. By the time he was 21, Charlie had had nine operations on his leg, spending around two months in hospital each time. The immobility he experienced led him to think about his other option. “Every time I stood up my leg would swell up and I would get skin infections, so I really couldn't do anything for two years, which was when I decided amputation was the right thing to do.”
I walked in and said ‘Don't say anything. I want it amputated, give me a date and let's go’
However, after meeting with many surgeons he was ultimately talked out of such a life changing operation and was told to give reconstructive surgery “one more go”. This time, the eight cm of damaged bone was removed and replaced with a titanium rod.
“Within two months of the operation I was on my feet; after three I’d started a job. I thought I was over it. I couldn't run but I could walk really well with no pain at all - and then I took up cycling. It became my main activity and a release from all my stress and frustration.”
Charlie went cycling in France, did charity cycle rides and, at one point, even rode from Italy to London. He says it was cathartic, helping him to mentally forget all the sports that he couldn’t do. But the activity that gave him solace was soon to become the cause of further operations.
In 2012, whilst cycling up a mountain France, Charlie began to feel the metal detach from the bone in his leg. He says he knew something was wrong, but was unwilling to go on crutches after having spent so long relying on them, so he persevered without. Soon, he could barely walk, and even standing caused him pain. Again, his thoughts turned to amputation.
“I always had in the back of my head that amputation would probably be where it would end up and I always knew that if I wanted to run and do competitive sport again it would be the only way,” says Charlie, who appears to have remained remarkably positive throughout the ordeal.
Again, however, he was talked out of the decision by a surgeon, and into another round of reconstructive surgery. Two months later it hadn’t worked, so Charlie went to another surgeon. “I walked in and said ‘Don't say anything. I want it amputated, give me a date and let's go’.”
That was it. On his 29th birthday, the 8th January 2014, ten years on from the accident, Charlie had his right leg amputated from below the knee. “When I woke up it felt like massive amount of weight had been taken off my shoulders.”
At the beginning of June he had to have more surgery, but four weeks later he was given his running prosthetic and two days later he did his first triathlon with no training. “I hadn't cycled a bike for two years and I hadn't run for 10 years so it was strange but that was it really, I went back to being 19 and carried on where I left off”.
Now Charlie does regular triathlons and runs marathons, his aim being to race in every country, having already ran in many, including Afghanistan and North Korea.
However, he says that as a result of the amputation, he is prone to injury – he is currently recovering from tearing a tendon behind his knee, which led to yet more medical complications. Typically, this hasn’t dulled his lust for exercise: he’s still running around 50km every week, and in races he says he invariably finishes within the top 10 per cent.
“Running for me is really natural, it's what we're designed to do as humans. It's the ultimate freedom to be able to run, and that’s what I missed so much when I didn't have the leg to do it, so now it's my freedom to be able to move again - and if I can tie that in with the freedom to travel and explore that's even better.”
At the moment, that plan to travel is going well as up for next for Charlie is the Ladakh Marathon in Kashmir, the highest race in the world, starting at 3500m above sea level. After that, the Somalian Marathon beckons.
However, he says his biggest goal is to achieve the world record for a lower leg amputee in the London Marathon next April (currently 2 hours, 58 minutes. Given his evident determination, you wouldn't bet against him to succeed.
