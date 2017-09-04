Meet the runner who chose to have his leg amputated a decade after a skiing injury to get back into sport

As the first snow of February settled on the French slopes in 2004, Charlie Lewis, then aged 19, strapped on his snowboard and headed out with friends. The group went off piste; as Charlie glided down the mountain, snow began to slide beneath his feet, creating a small avalanche. He hit the debris and was catapulted 50m down the slope.

“It was like hitting a brick wall”, remembers the 32-year old today.

His leg shattered on impact; an eight centimetre length of bone smashed into six or seven pieces. It would be the start of ten years of often excruciating pain.

After the accident, Charlie was immediately airlifted to a local hospital to be operated on, with plating used to keep the bone in place. However, within a few weeks of returning home, that plating began to break down, forcing him to undergo reconstructive surgery. It was at this point that Charlie realised what the injury meant. “Before the accident I played a lot of sport, mainly rugby, and this made it clear to me that I wasn't going to play high impact sport again”.

The second surgery also didn’t work. By the time he was 21, Charlie had had nine operations on his leg, spending around two months in hospital each time. The immobility he experienced led him to think about his other option. “Every time I stood up my leg would swell up and I would get skin infections, so I really couldn't do anything for two years, which was when I decided amputation was the right thing to do.”

I walked in and said ‘Don't say anything. I want it amputated, give me a date and let's go’

However, after meeting with many surgeons he was ultimately talked out of such a life changing operation and was told to give reconstructive surgery “one more go”. This time, the eight cm of damaged bone was removed and replaced with a titanium rod.

“Within two months of the operation I was on my feet; after three I’d started a job. I thought I was over it. I couldn't run but I could walk really well with no pain at all - and then I took up cycling. It became my main activity and a release from all my stress and frustration.”

Charlie went cycling in France, did charity cycle rides and, at one point, even rode from Italy to London. He says it was cathartic, helping him to mentally forget all the sports that he couldn’t do. But the activity that gave him solace was soon to become the cause of further operations.

In 2012, whilst cycling up a mountain France, Charlie began to feel the metal detach from the bone in his leg. He says he knew something was wrong, but was unwilling to go on crutches after having spent so long relying on them, so he persevered without. Soon, he could barely walk, and even standing caused him pain. Again, his thoughts turned to amputation.

“I always had in the back of my head that amputation would probably be where it would end up and I always knew that if I wanted to run and do competitive sport again it would be the only way,” says Charlie, who appears to have remained remarkably positive throughout the ordeal.

