Merkel challenger Martin Schulz reveals the second naughtiest thing he’s ever done

The main challenger in Germany’s elections is considerably naughtier than Theresa May, it appears

When Martin Schulz was asked the naughtiest thing he’d done in a live interview on Tuesday, he declined to answer.

But he was prepared to describe the second naughtiest thing he’s done — and it was a fair deal rowdier than Mrs May’s notorious answer of running through a field of wheat.

“On a boozy night out, I poured an entire packet of washing powder into an outdoor swimming pool,” Mr Schulz said, at times laughing so hard he struggled to speak.

#GermanyDecides: In the #DeineWahl interview, SPD candidate @MartinSchulz says he can't say the naughtiest thing he's ever done. His second? pic.twitter.com/0Zt9yZlBMa — DW | Politics (@dw_politics) September 5, 2017

At first he refused to explain how he had got into the swimming pool complex, but under pressure he admitted he had climbed over the fence.

“The worst thing was the police came,” he said. When asked if he’d been arrested, he replied: “No, I was too quick.”

In the interview, shown live on YouTube, Mr Schulz was asked questions set by young people.

Currently well behind Angela Merkel in the German opinion polls, he is a reformed alcoholic who suffered a severe drinking problem in his twenties.

He fell into depression after his hopes of a career as a professional footballer were ended by a serious knee injury, but managed to overcome his addiction with the help of therapy and has not touched alcohol since the eighties.

He reinvented himself as a politician, serving as the youngest ever mayor of his home town before going on to become president of the European parliament.

His supporters will hope his candour will serve him better than Mrs May’s did. The Prime Minister was widely mocked for her claim before the UK election that the naughtiest thing she had done was run through a field of wheat.

Wehn Mrs Merkel was asked a similar question in 2012, she the naughtiest thing she did during her childhood in then communist East Germany was to sit inside a resiny tree trunk in a brand new outfit sent as a gift by relatives in West Germany.

With three weeks to go until the German elections, Mr Schulz’s Social Democractic Party (SPD) is 13 points behind Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the polls.

But he seems to be in a league of his own when it comes to the naughtiness stakes.