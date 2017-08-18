Monuments around the world pay tribute to Barcelona terror attack victims: Eiffel Tower goes dark

At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a terror attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas on Thursday.

Monuments around the world paid tributes to the victims of the attack.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, the capital of France that has itself experienced the trauma of several terror attacks in the past three years, went dark in mourning:

The Eiffel Tower goes dark for victims of Barcelona attack #BarcelonaAttackpic.twitter.com/IHFv8L6vvX — αɴσɴʏмσυs ⚠ (@AnonRRD) August 17, 2017

New York's One World Trade Center, the towering monument to the 9/11 terror attacks, was lit in the red and yellow of the Spanish flag in tribute:

The spire at 1 World Trade Center is lit red and yellow tonight in solidarity with the people of Spain. (Photo courtesy Twitter/@NYGovCuomo) pic.twitter.com/VymAGGv4La — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 18, 2017

While the city's Empire State Building appeared to be lit in the red, blue and yellow of the Catalan flag:

Empire State Building lit up in the blue, red & yellow of the Catalan flag tonight #TotsSomBarcelonapic.twitter.com/I63KBMB2mh — Harriet Alexander (@h_alexander) August 18, 2017

Flags at government buildings around the world were to be flown at half mast on Friday:

Nottingham flags to fly at half mast in tribute to Barcelona terror attack victimshttps://t.co/eozzrTBJNIpic.twitter.com/7J64eKIhYa — ITV News Central (@ITVCentral) August 17, 2017

Tel Aviv city hall was illuminated in the Spain flag in solidarity:

Tel Aviv City Hall is illuminated with the Spanish flag in solidarity with the people of #Barcelona following today's deadly attack. �������� pic.twitter.com/zeD4ZsmiYl — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) August 17, 2017