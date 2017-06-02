MotoGP 2017: Italy preview – round six at Mugello

The Autodromo Mugello will once again host the Grand Prix of Italy this weekend, Fri 2 to Sun June. Set on rolling Tuscan countryside close to the historical city of Florence, the circuit will see Grand Prix racing for the 27th consecutive year, having hosted 23 Grand Prix events in total.

The circuit has become synonymous with Valentino Rossi, but this year the unthinkable almost happened. After sustaining injuries in a training crash Rossi was a doubt for the event, requiring medical clearance before being allowed to take part. Mugello without Rossi would be like Morecombe without Wise – the adulation he receives at the track has to be seen to be believed.

From 2004 to 2008 Rossi enjoyed five consecutive wins at the circuit. A record almost equalled by his former Yamaha team mate Jorge Lorenzo who has won five from the last six races at Mugello. The only blot in his copy book came in 2014 when he had to settle for runner up spot behind eventual champion Mark Marquez. Rossi's and then Lorenzo's dominance means that Yamaha is the most successful manufacturer at the circuit since the dawn of the four stroke era, with ten wins. Honda are next in the standings with four victories.

The circuit is also now famous for the fervent support given to Ducati. It will be interesting to see if the passionate Italians can lay to rest old grudges and get behind Lorenzo; the man they have previously loved to hate. My guess is the past will be forgotten, especially if he can put in a strong performance.

View photos Andrea Dovizioso gives the crowd a wave during free practice Credit: LUCA ZENNARO /ANSA More

Surprisingly Ducati have only triumphed once at the circuit, that was in 2009 when Casey Stoner was victorious. Stoner was also the last none Spanish rider to claim victory at the circuit.

After tasting victory once more in the last round in France Maverick Vinales has returned to the top of the championship standings. He currently leads Honda's Dani Pedrosa by 17 points, who in turn leads Rossi who slipped to third after crashing on the final lap in France whiten challenging Vinales for the victory. The Italian is now 23 points behind Vinales and only four ahead of Mark Marquez. Moto GP rookie Johann Zarco who secured second place in his home race thanks to Rossi's tumble is fifth with 55 points, one ahead of factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso. Lorenzo on the second Ducati is currently in eighth place with 38 points and when combining Ducati's relative lack of success at the track with Lorenzo's struggles so far this year, it looks as though his recent domination could be over.

