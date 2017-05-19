MotoGP 2017: Le Mans preview – what to expect from round five in France

For round five of the 2017 MotoGP World championship the series heads to Le Mans in France. After round four factory Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi remains at the head of the championship, his lead over team mate Maverick Vinales now though reduced to just two points. Vinales in turn also holds a two point lead over reigning Champion Marc Marquez.

Both Rossi and Vinales endured a difficult weekend at the last round in Jerez, finishing 10 and 6 respectively.

Frustratingly for the pair Frenchman Johann Zarco finished ahead of both riders on his satellite Tech 3 Yamaha. Zarco is currently the top satellite rider in 6 place, he is also the highest placed class rookie. He will head to his home round confident that he can upset the establishment at the sharp end of the pack once more.

View photos Marc Marquez during free practice at Le Mans earlier today (19 May) Credit: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP More

With four rounds gone only four riders have scored points in every race; Valentino Rossi, Jonas Folgar, Scott Redding and Hector Barbera. If Rossi is to mount a serious challenge in his bid to claim a tenth World title he will need not only to maintain that record in Le Mans bit improve drastically on his finishing place in Jerez.

The last time Rossi won a premier class race in Le Mans was 2008 and for the last three years he has finished in second place, behind Marquez in 2104, and then team mate Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 and 2016. Lorenzo had his best weekend to date on the Ducati in Jerez, finishing on the podium in third place. Ominously the view from within Ducati prior to the race in Jerezwas that Le Mans would be the circuit where the Ducati got into its stride and would be capable of challenging at the front.

Surprisingly Ducati are yet to achieve a win at Le Mans, the best they have achieved to date is second, in 2006 with Loris Capirossi and in 2012 with Valentino Rossi.

With Honda taking the top two places with Marquez and Dani Pedrosa, and Lorenzo third it was the first time since 2006 that Yamaha had not finished on the podium at the circuit. The win by Pedrosa ensure the diminutive Spaniard maintained his record of winning at least one race every season of competing in the top class.

View photos Nicky Hayden was involved in a serious crash while on his bike in Rimini, Italy, earlier this week Credit: Rex Features/Migliorini/REX/Shutterstock More

As seems to be the norm for Le Mans, the weekend looks as though it could be affected by rain. The current forecast is for fine weather on Sunday, race day but Friday and Saturdays practice and qualifying sessions are likely to be hit with thunderstorms. Fifteen MotoGP races have been staged at Le Mans with nine either starting in wet conditions or rain falling during the race.

Read More