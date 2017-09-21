MotoGP preview: what to expect from Aragón this weekend

With just five rounds remaining of the 2017 MotoGP Championship, Motorland Aragón hosts the third Spanish round of the year. Following Aragón the series enters the fly-away rounds of Japan, Australia and Malaysia, before returning to mainland Europe for the season finale at Valencia.

The fight for the championship couldn’t be tighter, with Honda’s Marc Marquez and Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso level on 199 points at the head of the championship. In third place, sixteen points behind the pair, is Maverick Vinales on the factory Yamaha.

View photos Vinales on a soaked track a couple of weeks ago Credit: Fabrizio Petrangeli /Ansa More

What was two rounds ago looking like a five-horse race for the championship is now looking distinctly as though the championship will be taken by one of the aforementioned three riders. With Valentino Rossi having to sit out the last round due to a broken leg sustained in an enduro accident, and Dani Pedrosa only managing 14th place last time out, the two seasoned competitors are more than likely out of the running for another year.

Rossi is not yet completely ruled out of making a comeback at Aragón. After 20 dry laps of the Misano circuit on Tuesday to test his fitness, he has been cleared to travel where a final decision will be taken. Should he ride, it will be 22 days after the accident when he broke his right tibia and fibula.

View photos There's a chance that Rossi will race just 22 days after breaking his leg in two places Credit: Fabrizio Petrangeli /AFP More

Regardless of Rossi’s view on his fitness the final decision on whether he races will be made by the doctors. Aragón however is likely to remain one of only three circuits on the MotoGP calendar where Rossi has not yet tasted victory.

At last years Aragón round it was Marquez who took victory, claiming his fourth win of five for the season. His fifth win came at the next round in Motegi, Japan where the young Spaniard clinched his third MotoGP crown. It’s highly unlikely that Marquez will achieve similar this year with both Dovizioso and Vinales snapping at his heels.

Pedrosa may yet have a say in the championship, though highly unlikely that he will be able to mount a challenge for the title Honda will be keen for him to get himself between Marquez and his two pursuers. Whether Pedroasa has the pace remains to be seen, and if he does it is by no means a foregone conclusion that he will settle for following his compatriot at a safe distance. In the four years Marquez has been competing in MotoGP he has started from pole every year at Aragón, wining on two occasions.

Read More