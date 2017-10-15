Murder investigation launched after suspected stabbing in boxing match brawl

The 'skirmish' broke out at a boxing match in Walsall - PA

A 19-year-old man thought to have been stabbed in the neck during a fight outside a boxing venue has died, police said.

Detectives with West Midlands Police have now launched a murder investigation.

Officers at the scene initially described "large-scale disorder", which erupted during the event at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday night, leaving the young man in critical condition and several others injured.

A police statement read: "Walsall disorder update - the injured teen has sadly passed away. This is now a murder inquiry. Our thought are with family and friends."

People inside the venue described how a "skirmish" was sparked off while the bout was under way, after hundreds of spectators had gathered for the headline IBF Youth Lightweight Title fight.

However, serious violence then erupted outside the West Midlands venue, shortly before midnight, after security staff had ejected a number of people outside following the initial fracas.

A police cordon was put up and then expanded to including surrounding streets around the town centre venue, while forensics investigations continued in a bid to piece together what happened.

Officers have been speaking to people who may have seen the incident and CCTV is being studied in a bid to identify anybody involved.

Several hundred spectators had turned up to see The World Awaits bout's main contest between local prospect Luke Paddock and Myron Mills, from Derby.

One person who was at the venue, who asked not to be named: "Tensions had been high throughout the fight, I think that a lot of drink had been taken.

"There were two sets of fans, obviously one supporting Paddock and the other supporting Mills, and they were sat in different sections of the arena.

"Beer was being thrown throughout the fight, and there was a lot of shouting between both sides."

He said the disruption had escalated between the ninth and tenth rounds. "To be honest, it turned into chaos pretty quickly. Within seconds there were chairs and other bits of furniture being chucked around."

He added: "In the eventual scrap there must have been 80 to 100 people, but it seemed as though some of them were in the wrong place at the wrong time, rather than going out for a fight, which some of the others definitely were."

Event promoter, Black Country Boxing (BCB), said: "Our thoughts are with the victims and we will be liaising fully with the police and the venue."

