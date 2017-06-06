The Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry (CLDQ) was first discovered in the 1920s and excavations soon showed it was the densest deposit of Jurassic theropod dinosaurs ever found. They also showed the fossil bed had an unusually large proportion of Allosaurus fossils—a 28- feet-long predatory dinosaur that lived in North America 155 to 150 million years ago.
The question of how so many dinosaurs ended up in such a small area has baffled scientists ever since. Some theories suggest there was a catastrophic event—potentially the dinosaurs were poisoned, died in a severe drought, or became trapped in the thick mud that would have been present at the site.
Another idea is that the site represents numerous events that would have brought dinosaurs to the site, either alive or dead, over different periods of time.
Trending: Mystery of Cleveland Dinosaur Graveyard Finally Solved by Scientists
In a study published in the journal PeerJ, a team of U.S. researchers tried to reach a consensus about how the fossils ended up at the CLDQ by analyzing the processes that affected the remains as they were fossilized. As well as looking at the dinosaur fossils, the team examined the minerals in the sediments to better understand the environment of the period.
This allowed them to develop a reconstruction showing the history of the deposits.
Study author Jonathan Warnock, from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, tells Newsweek that before they began their research they did not know which result—evidence of single or multiple death events—to expect.
Don't miss: Over 200 Cats are Poisoned by a Mysterious Serial Killer in small French Town
Their findings showed the dinosaurs accumulated at the site over several different periods, with carcasses being transported there during flooding events. When floods came, the dinosaurs would have washed in and rotted in what was then a pond.
These rotting bodies would have created an environment unsuitable for fish and crocodiles, which explains the lack of these fossils at the site. Nor would other dinosaurs have eaten the carcasses, which is why bite marks are not present on the fossils.
“We are finding some consensus among the many hypotheses surrounding CLDQ,” Warnock says. “So many ideas have been put forward to explain CLDQ, each with its own problems. We have found evidence for flood, drought and bloat-and-float as well as toxicity of a sort. In order to interpret Jurassic paleoecology from this deposit, consensus is key.”
Most popular: Aging Japan Faces Rising Dementia and Caregivers Shortage
However, he says their work is not conclusive and there is still far more research to be done at the site: “This is our first work at CLDQ, and many of our hypotheses have alternatives. We are going to be expanding our sample sets for geochemistry, as well as adding in rare earth element and isotopic analyses.”
He said they plan to look more closely at the layers of the fossil remains to put their findings into context. They also want to look at algae fossils and to analyze sites away from the quarry to compare the environments.
But another big mystery remains. Why were there so many fossils of the Allosaurus, a large therapod dinosaur? “That's still the $1,000,000 question!” Warnock says. “We are looking at future research to determine whether or not the Allosaurus died together and were washed in or represent individuals brought in from across a landscape.”
He says it could be because there were a lot of smaller predators like Allosaurus in relation to fewer, but far larger herbivores, like sauropods: “[This] might have been the Jurassic norm. We hope to be able to understand Jurassic population dynamics.”
They also need to better understand the size of the floods. This will help them find out if snapshot dinosaur population had washed into the pond, or if a smaller flood brought in a comparatively larger number of Allosaurus. To work this out, researchers plan to look at the energy required to move the bone fragments and pebbles.
“The density of bones at CLDQ likely reflects the biomass, live and recently dead, available to be washed into this small pond during the flood season,” Warnock says. “Looking at other Morrison Formation quarries, we see that very dense bone beds are not uncommon. The question really is why so many Allosaurus are here, compared to so many herbivores elsewhere. As for that, stay tuned.”
More from Newsweek