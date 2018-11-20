Nasa announces plans to set up an orbiting base around the moon with spine-tingling video

Nasa has announced plans to return to the moon in an emotional new video.

It intends to establish an orbiting lunar base which will allow it to launch future missions to Mars and beyond.

The organisation made its announcement through a spine-tingling new video, which showcased its past missions and its future plans.

One of the stunning space images from the Nasa promo video (Picture: Nasa)

The two-minute clip showed clips from the space race throughout the 60 years of Nasa.

In the video, voice actor Mike Rowe says: “We are Nasa – and after 60 years, we’re just getting started.

“This is not hypothetical. This is not about flags or footprints.

“This is about sustainable science and feeding forward the advance of the human spirit.”

We're returning to the Moon, preparing to go beyond to Mars. We are going. We are NASA. pic.twitter.com/y24AaicGRy — NASA (@NASA) November 17, 2018





Nasa’s new plans follow the signing last year by US president Donald Trump of Space Policy Directive 1, which is a commitment to launch a human mission to the moon, and then on to Mars.

Mr Trump said: “The directive I am signing today will refocus America’s space program on human exploration and discovery.

Nasa plans to set up a lunar base (Picture: Nasa)

“It marks a first step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972, for long-term exploration and use.

“This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprints – we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars, and perhaps someday, to many worlds beyond.”