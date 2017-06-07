NASA Hired Its First New Class of Astronauts in Years to Help Get to Mars

There are 12 new “astronaut candidates” whose dreams of going to space have just come within reach. NASA officially introduced its 2017 class of astronauts on Wednesday afternoon in a briefing from the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“Kids still look up to the heavens and go, ‘Man, I could be an astronaut one day, I could be up there.’ You guys epitomize that,” said acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot to an audience that included Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and the new astronaut candidates' families. “Like the crews before, you will inspire folks, you will inspire the next generation to come in after you and take it on. What you see today behind me is our future,” he added. “One of these folks behind us could be the one who takes that next iconic giant leap…and brings the entire NASA family and the entire world with them.”

The agency received a record number of applications in response to its latest call for aspiring astronauts, with more than 18,300 hopefuls submitting their materials between December 2015 and February 2016. That’s about three times as many applications as NASA got when it was recruiting for its previous astronaut class about four years earlier and more than twice the previous record set in 1978 with 8,000 applications. With only a dozen ultimately selected from that enormous pool, the acceptance rate for this crop of space explorers comes out to just 0.07 percent.

The handful of men and women who made it through the grueling selection process will have a couple of months to make arrangements to move to Houston with their families. They are due to report to Johnson in August to begin two years of training that will make them eligible for spaceflight assignments. They join 44 active NASA astronauts. Only 338 men and women have ever held the title.

6-7-17 Astronauts 2017 class More

Robert Markowitz/NASA

The group of 12 “astronaut candidates” introduced on Wednesday includes seven men and five women with backgrounds in science, engineering, medicine, math and military. Here are some basic details:

Kayla Barron, 29, from Richland, Washington, is a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy with a bachelor’s in systems engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master’s in nuclear engineering from the University of Cambridge.

Zena Cardman, 29, from Williamsburg, Virginia, is a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. She has a bachelor’s in biology and a master’s in Marine Science from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and is working on her Ph.D. in geosciences at Pennsylvania State University.

Raja Chari, 39, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has a bachelor’s in aeronautical engineering and engineering science from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master’s in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He also graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

Matthew Dominick, 35, from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, is a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy. He has a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the University of San Diego and a master’s in systems engineering from the Naval Post Graduate School. He’s a graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

Bob Hines, 42, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is a research pilot at NASA Johnson Space Center. He has a bachelor’s in aerospace engineering from Boston University and a master’s in aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama. He’s a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School.

