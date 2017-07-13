NASA spacecraft sends back incredible close-up images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has sent back the closest-ever images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, the gas giant’s iconic, 10,000-mile-wide storm.

It’s humanity’s first up-close and personal view of the gigantic feature – a storm monitored since 1830 and possibly existing for more than 350 years.

The Juno spacecraft flew over the storm on Monday, passing just 5,600 miles above the storm – and NASA has released the raw data to citizen scientists to process.

View photos

View photos

Jared Espley, Juno program scientist at Nasa HQ in Washington told The Guardian, ‘The main impression I have is the beauty of them. These are works of natural art.





The Juno probe has taken five years to make the 1.7 billion mile journey to the solar system’s largest planet – and is now gathering data on the mysterious gas giant.

MORE: Scientists warn that Earth’s sixth mass extinction ‘has already begun’

MORE: Total eclipse August 2017 – here’s what you need to know

‘Jupiter’s mysterious Great Red Spot is probably the best-known feature of Jupiter,’ said Scott Bolton, principal investigator of Juno from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

‘This monumental storm has raged on the solar system’s biggest planet for centuries.’