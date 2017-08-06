Nate Diaz refuses to rule out joining Floyd Mayweather's ring-walk ahead of the Conor McGregor fight

Nate Diaz has refused to rule out joining Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Money Team’ for his fight with Conor McGregor.

Jason Lee, who is close to the undefeated American boxer, told TMZ last month: “I'm from Stockton, California, and I was just in London with Floyd when the whole sh** went down with Conor and I'm going to make a call to Nate Diaz.

“I would love to see him walk out with Floyd. That would be awesome for the town.

“He's from Stockton, we're from Stockton, Stockton people are almost on the level of a Ferrari. We're going to keep doing what it takes to stay relevant.”

And Diaz, who is the only man to beat McGregor in the UFC, has not ruled out joining Mayweather on August 26.

“I don’t know man, that’s what I am hearing too,” Diaz said on The Roman Show, as he appeared to keep his options early.

Diaz has not fought in the Octagon since losing a decision to McGregor at UFC 202.

The 32-year-old lightweight has commented previously that he will only consider a return to the UFC if he is granted a trilogy fight with McGregor, but sought to reassure his fans that he will be fighting again “sooner rather than later”.

“Time will tell,” Diaz added when asked when he will return and who he will fight. “We will see what happens in the coming months.

“I am sure I’ll be there sooner than later, but I am just taking the summer off and checking out on something.”