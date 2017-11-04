National Trust climbdown as police say plans to publish hunting details risks violence

The National Trust has been forced into a climbdown after it abandoned plans to publish the routes of legal hunts following police safety advice.

The organisation acknowledged that going through with the controversial scheme could “create a climate of confrontation” with saboteurs.

In August the Trust provoked outrage when it imposed new licenses requiring tenants to publish the time and locations of hunts over their land online in advance.

We do not want to encourage or create a climate of confrontation

National Trust

Hunting enthusiasts argued that revealing such details would “paint a target” for saboteurs and risk serious violence.

The trust has now said it will significantly water down the terms of the new licences, meaning the date and general area will be published but not the exact route.

It said the decision was taken “following advice from the police...after concerns were raised over public safety and the potential for disorder”.

Last night the Countryside Alliance welcomed the news but lamented a lack of consultation.

Trail hunting, where a hunt employee lays a scented trail in advance, has been the practice of most hunts since Labour banned traditional fox hunting in 2005.

Sixty-seven hunts in England use land owned by the National Trust, whose membership narrowly voted against banning the sport altogether two weeks ago.

67 English hunts use National Trust land Credit: Reuters More

Polly Portwin, Head of Hunting at the Countryside Alliance, said: “We welcome the news that the locations of meets will not be published on the Trust’s website, therefore reducing the risk of the Trust’s tenants being harassed and intimidated by animal rights activists.”

“It is just a shame the Trust didn’t consult with the police and the associations that represent the individual licence holders before publishing their revised trail-hunting policy in August.”

A National Trust spokesman told the Guardian the new rules would provide “the level of transparency our visitors need to make an informed decision over whether or not they want to avoid a hunt in that area on certain days of the year.

“However, we do not want to encourage or create a climate of confrontation between trail hunt followers or protesters.”

Also under the proposed new licenses was a clause banning hunts from laying fox scent to attract the hounds.

Anti-hunting campaigners have argued the measure is necessary to avoid the accidental killing of foxes during a trail hunt, but enthusiasts say hounds would not be able to follow an artificial scent.

It is understood the new licences has created a standoff whereby not one of the 67 affected hunts has yet signed.

The National Trust’s new stance was criticised by the member, Helen Beynon, who led the campaign to for a ban on Trust land last night.