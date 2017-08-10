Naughty child gets dragged away after interrupting live racing report

The child gets dragged away from the cameras - Twitter / @ginboyjoe

A naughty child became the centre of attention after interrupting a presenter during a live TV report.

The determined kid was messing around behind broadcaster Jim Delahunt as he previewed the racing action at a meeting in Hamilton, Scotland, on August 5.

He refused to co-operate with a girl who was trying to get him away from the cameras and instead opted to stay lying down on the ground.

However his moment in the spotlight was over when the girl decided to take decisive action and drag the boy away by his feet and out of the shot.

Hundreds have liked and shared the amusing clip on social media, with one joking: “Wee guy is determined to get a bet on.”

thanks for the funniest 8 seconds of my year. — se ce x dru gz n Tht (@uptowngorillaz) August 9, 2017