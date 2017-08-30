Nearly half of professional athletes surveyed break rules to enhance performance

Doping tests fail to pick up most of the cheating in professional sport, a new survey suggests - Getty Images Europe

Nearly half of professional athletes are using banned drugs or methods to enhance their performance, an anonymous survey has found.

Harvard University asked more than 2,000 elite sportsmen and women who were competing at World Championships in Athletics (WCA) and Pan-Arab Games (PAG), whether they had broken the rules in the last 12 months.

Nearly one third of WCA athletes admitted to violating anti-doping regulations and 45 per cent of those at the PAG, figures which were described as ‘disappointing and concerning’ by sports commentators.

The statistics contradict biological tests or blood and urine which typically detect doping in only one to three per cent of competitors at elite events.

The surveys were carried out at events in 2011 and commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), but the results have only just be published following years of rows over the researchers’ methodology.

But now the journal Sports Medicine has published the findings after deciding that the methods were scientifically sound, and a fair representation of the situation.

“These findings suggest that biological testing greatly underestimates the true prevalence of doping in elite athletics,” said Harrison Pope, Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

“It indicates the need for future studies of the prevalence of doping in athletics using randomized response techniques to protect the anonymity of the athletes.

“Even though the paper refers to events that happened in 2011, there is no reason to think the rates of doping in 2017 would be any different.”

The authors conclude that doping is ‘remarkably widespread’ among elite athletes but remains largely unchecked, in spite of sophisticated testing methods. They claim such prevalence not only compromises fair play, but could be detrimental to the health of athletes.

Wada said that a working group will meet next month to discuss the latest study.

“Given the numerous recent highly publicised doping scandals in major sports, one might guess that the proportion of such undetected cheats is high,” said Rolf Ulrich, co-author of the study from the University of Tübingen.

Nicole Sapstead, Chief Executive of UK Anti-Doping, said that the findings were ‘disappointing and concerning.’

