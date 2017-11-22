Netflix's new shows and films: Everything coming in December, from The Crown to Back to the Future

2017 is coming to a close, but Netflix is determined to see the year out with a bang.

The biggest splash is surely The Crown, the streaming service's mega-budgeted, ultra-lush look at the reign of the current queen. It returns now for a second season, with Claire Foy and Matt Smith reprising their roles as Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. You can read our thoughts on the series here.

Netflix is also hoping to have another major hit on its hands with Dark, which has been pitched squarely as a more adult-orientated take on Stranger Things; the German-language horror series follows four families caught up in the disappearance of the town's children.

And, of course, there's plenty of Christmas fare to pore over: Miracle on 34th Street, Love Actually, Krampus, Jingle All the Way, Deck the Halls, and Scrooged!.

You can check out the full list below.

December 1

A Gray State

A Quiet Passion

Bad Day for the Cut

Balto

Brother's Keeper

Devil

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dirt

Dream Boat

Emelie

Fahrenheit 9/11

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Hired Gun

Kick-Ass

Meet Joe Black

Midnight Run

Monster Island

Motivation 3: The Next Generation

Playing for Time

Romantic Comedy

Sharknado

Swelter

The Awakening

The Comfort of Strangers

The Grudge

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

The Legend of 420

Three Kinds Of Heat

To Kill For

Waterworld

Wild Child

Winter People

You Can Tutu

A StoryBots Christmas

Dark: Season 1

Easy: Season 2

All Hail King Julien: Season 5

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Voyeur

December 2

Daddy's Home

Shutter

Temple

December 4

Outlander: Season 3

Designated Survivor: Season 2

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

December 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight

December 6

Friends with Money

December 7

Riverdale: Season 2

Dynasty: Season 1

Doctor Who: Season 9

Life of Crime

Wallander: Series 4

The Secret

December 8

The Crown: Season 2

El Camino Christmas

December 9

My Name is Lenny

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 2

December 11

Monster House

December 12

Manhunt: Unabomber

Judd Apatow: The Return

Nowhere Boy

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

The Collector

The Resident

Triangle

December 13

Maid in Manhattan

The 6th Day

Upstart Crow: Season 1

December 14

Adventure Angler: Season 4

Adventure Angler: Season 5

Age Gap Love: Season 1

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Changing Faces: Season 1

Combat Countdown: Season 1

Encounters With Evil: Season 1

Love Actually

December 15

Boj: Season 1

Breaking Free

Brighton Rock

Discovering Bigfoot

Fiore

Freeway: Crack in the System

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Seoul Searching

Sommersby

The Avengers

The Hollywood Masters: Season 3

The Vault

Under an Arctic Sky

Universal Soldier: Regeneration

Wormwood

Trollhunters: Part 2

Christmas Inheritance

The Foreigner

The Ranch: Part 4

Erased: Season 1

December 16

2 Guns

The 5th Wave

December 17

Gods of Egypt

Poster Boys

December 18

Marcella: Season 1

December 19

Autopsy of Jane Doe

Miss Me This Christmas

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Patriots Day

The Road

Waking Ned Devine

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate

The Indian Detective: Season 1

December 20

Bridge of Spies

The Benchwarmers

The Last Word

La Casa de Papel: Season 1

December 22

Bright

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes

Dope: Season 1

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1

December 23

Alone in Berlin

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

December 24

Mad Max: Fury Road

December 25

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 2

Bushwick

December 26

Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Trespass Against Us

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey

El Vato: Season 2

Travelers: Season 2

December 27

Ultraviolet

December 29

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3

Wadi: Season 1

The Climb

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1

December 30

Goon: the Last of the Enforcer

Goosebumps

Spotlight

December 31

Another Mother's Son

Berlin Syndrome

Final Portrait

Fun Mom Dinner

Now You See Me 2

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

