Netflix's new shows and films: Everything coming in December, from The Crown to Back to the Future

2017 is coming to a close, but Netflix is determined to see the year out with a bang.
The biggest splash is surely The Crown, the streaming service's mega-budgeted, ultra-lush look at the reign of the current queen. It returns now for a second season, with Claire Foy and Matt Smith reprising their roles as Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. You can read our thoughts on the series here.
Netflix is also hoping to have another major hit on its hands with Dark, which has been pitched squarely as a more adult-orientated take on Stranger Things; the German-language horror series follows four families caught up in the disappearance of the town's children.
And, of course, there's plenty of Christmas fare to pore over: Miracle on 34th Street, Love Actually, Krampus, Jingle All the Way, Deck the Halls, and Scrooged!.
You can check out the full list below.
December 1
A Gray State
A Quiet Passion
Bad Day for the Cut
Balto
Brother's Keeper
Devil
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dirt
Dream Boat
Emelie
Fahrenheit 9/11
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Hired Gun
Kick-Ass
Meet Joe Black
Midnight Run
Monster Island
Motivation 3: The Next Generation
Playing for Time
Romantic Comedy
Sharknado
Swelter
The Awakening
The Comfort of Strangers
The Grudge
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
The Legend of 420
Three Kinds Of Heat
To Kill For
Waterworld
Wild Child
Winter People
You Can Tutu
A StoryBots Christmas
Dark: Season 1
Easy: Season 2
All Hail King Julien: Season 5
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Voyeur
December 2
Daddy's Home
Shutter
Temple
December 4
Outlander: Season 3
Designated Survivor: Season 2
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
December 5
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight
December 6
Friends with Money
December 7
Riverdale: Season 2
Dynasty: Season 1
Doctor Who: Season 9
Life of Crime
Wallander: Series 4
The Secret
December 8
The Crown: Season 2
El Camino Christmas
December 9
My Name is Lenny
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 2
December 11
Monster House
December 12
Manhunt: Unabomber
Judd Apatow: The Return
Nowhere Boy
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
The Collector
The Resident
Triangle
December 13
Maid in Manhattan
The 6th Day
Upstart Crow: Season 1
December 14
Adventure Angler: Season 4
Adventure Angler: Season 5
Age Gap Love: Season 1
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Changing Faces: Season 1
Combat Countdown: Season 1
Encounters With Evil: Season 1
Love Actually
December 15
Boj: Season 1
Breaking Free
Brighton Rock
Discovering Bigfoot
Fiore
Fiore
Freeway: Crack in the System
Freeway: Crack in the System
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Seoul Searching
Sommersby
The Avengers
The Hollywood Masters: Season 3
The Vault
Under an Arctic Sky
Universal Soldier: Regeneration
Wormwood
Trollhunters: Part 2
Christmas Inheritance
The Foreigner
The Ranch: Part 4
Erased: Season 1
December 16
2 Guns
The 5th Wave
December 17
Gods of Egypt
Poster Boys
December 18
Marcella: Season 1
December 19
Autopsy of Jane Doe
Miss Me This Christmas
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Patriots Day
The Road
Waking Ned Devine
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate
The Indian Detective: Season 1
December 20
Bridge of Spies
The Benchwarmers
The Last Word
La Casa de Papel: Season 1
December 22
Bright
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes
Dope: Season 1
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1
December 23
Alone in Berlin
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
December 24
Mad Max: Fury Road
December 25
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 2
Bushwick
December 26
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Trespass Against Us
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey
El Vato: Season 2
Travelers: Season 2
December 27
Ultraviolet
December 29
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3
Wadi: Season 1
The Climb
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1
December 30
Goon: the Last of the Enforcer
Goosebumps
Spotlight
December 31
Another Mother's Son
Berlin Syndrome
Final Portrait
Fun Mom Dinner
Now You See Me 2
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Follow Independent Culture on Facebook for all the latest on Film, TV, Music, and more.