New on Netflix September 2017 UK: Narcos season 3, BoJack Horseman season 4, Star Trek: Discovery, Spectre and more

Game of Thrones is over for at least a year, so I guess you're going to have to find something else to watch.

Fortunately, Netflix has a few big arrivals in September.

On the original series front, Narcos, BoJack Horseman and The Expanse are the big returning shows, though no major new ones are launching this month.

The streaming service has a couple of original films - First They Killed My Father and Our Souls At Night - and documentaries - Resurface ('Following the story of a suicidal Iraq war veteran, explore how ocean therapy can help with trauma') and Strong Island ('Examines the racially charged murder of the filmmaker's brother, his killer's acquittal and the family's response') out.

As for non-Netflix content, look out for continuing episodes of Rick and Morty season 3, the arrival of Star Trek: Discovery and blockbusters like Spectre and Kill Bill Vols 1 and 2.

Full highlights list from Netflix:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

NARCOS

Season 3

01/09/2017

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

SEASON 1

22/09/2017

BoJack Horseman

SEASON 4

08/09/2017

The Expanse

SEASON 2

08/09/2017

American Vandal

SEASON 1

15/09/2017

Fuller House

New Episodes

22/09/2017

The Good Place

SEASON 1

21/09/2017

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

First They Killed My Father

15/09/2017

Our Souls at Night

29/09/2017

Netflix Original Documentary

Resurface

01/09/2017

Following the story of a suicidal Iraq war veteran, explore how ocean therapy can help with trauma

Strong Island

15/09/2017

Examines the racially charged murder of the filmmaker's brother, his killer's acquittal and the family's response

Netflix Original Series for Kids

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale

Season 1

09/01/2017

Project Mc²

Part 5

15/09/2017

Weekly Series

Designated Survivor

SEASON 2

WEEKLY FROM 28/09/2017

SUITS

SEASON 7 - mid season finale

14/09/2017

Shooter

SEASON 2 - season finale

06/09/2017

Power

SEASON 4 - season finale

04/09/2017

Rick and Morty

SEASON 3

new episodes every Saturday

The Good Place

SEASON 2

Weekly from 21/09/2017

Chesapeake Shores

SEASON 2

New episodes every Tuesday

The Night Shift

SEASON 4

new episodes every Sunday

CHELSEA

SEASON 2

new episodes every Friday

I Klingon to your seats Trekkie fans

Star Trek: Discovery

Season 1

WEEKLY EPISODES STARTING 25/09/2017

STAR TREK

THE ORIGINAL SERIES, THE ANIMATED SERIES, THE NEXT GENERATION, DEEP SPACE NINE, VOYAGER AND ENTERPRISE

AVAILABLE NOW

Blockbusters

Spectre

22/09/2017

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

01/09/2017

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

01/09/2017

Trainwreck

Available now

This Is 40

available now

Zero Dark Thirty

available now

Fame

01/09/2017

Mr. Bean's Holiday

14/09/2017

Hotel Transylvania 2

15/09/2017

Beat those post Summer holiday blues with a binge

Line of Duty

Season 3

27/09/2017

Happy Valley

Season 2

15/09/2017

Call the Midwife

Season 5

06/09/2017

Gotham

Season 3

01/09/2017

Shameless (US version)

Season 6

01/09/2017

