Nevada State Athletic Commission in favour of allowing Floyd Mayweather to fight Conor McGregor in 8-ounce gloves

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has officially approved an appeal from both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to fight one another wearing 8-ounce – instead of 10-ounce – boxing gloves.

Mayweather and McGregor will fight at 154 pounds and under NSAC rules boxing matches at that weight limit require both competitors to wear 10oz gloves in the ring.

However, in a surprise move, Mayweather took to social media to challenge McGregor to wear 8-ounce gloves.

“I'm telling McGregor, "Let's fight in 8 oz gloves", he wrote on his Instagram page. “Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate. Let's give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see.”

McGregor, who usually fights in the UFC wearing much lighter 4-ounce gloves, was unsurprisingly quick to accept the offer, with the pair lodging a joint appeal to the NSAC.

At a hearing on Wednesday morning, the Commission agreed to permit the request on a special ‘one-time only’ basis, citing the unusual circumstances of the fight.

For more information on why Mayweather wants to fight in 8-ounce rather than 10-ounce gloves: click here.