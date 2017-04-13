New 'croc-like' ancient reptile has shed new light on the evolution of dinosaurs

An early ‘cousin’ of the dinosaurs that bears a resemblance to crocodiles has been identified – and it could be the ‘missing link’ in the hunt for new information on evolution.

The new species of ancient reptile, known as Teleocrater rhadinus, was around seven to 10 feet in length, had a long neck and tail, and walked on four crocodile-like legs.

It roamed the earth more than 245 million years ago during the Triassic Period – pre-dating the first true dinosaurs by around 10 million years.

It appears in the fossil record after a large group of reptiles, known as archosaurs, split into several branches which eventually led to the early form of today’s alligators and crocodiles.

But while the teleocrater isn’t a director ancestor of dinosaurs, researchers say that it quashes preconceptions about early creatures being more akin to dinosaurs.

Dr Richard Butler, from Birmingham University, said: ‘Teleocrater fundamentally challenges our models of what the close relatives of dinosaurs would have looked like.

‘Dinosaurs were amazingly successful animals. It’s natural to want to know where they came from, and how they became so dominant.

‘Teleocrater is hugely exciting because it blows holes in many of our classic ideas of dinosaur origins.’

The first Teleocrater specimens were discovered in Tanzania in 1933 – before being studied by Alan J.Charig at the Natural History Museum in the 1950s.

But Charig died before he could complete his study – and it is Dr Butler who has finally been able to conclusively re-examine his specimens.

He said: ‘It’s astonishing to think that it’s taken more than 80 years for the true scientific importance of these fossils to be understood and published.”

Co-author Professor Paul Barrett, of the Natural History Museum, added: ‘My colleague Alan Charig would have been thrilled to see one of ‘his’ animals finally being named and occupying such an interesting position in the Tree of Life.

‘Our discovery shows the value of maintaining and re-assessing historical collections: many new discoveries, like this one, can be made by looking through museum collections with fresh eyes.’