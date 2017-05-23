How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack

The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings has sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after Grande, the US singer, had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena.

Britain's newspapers rushed to change their front pages for their final editions. Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world:

Manchester Evening News

One of Manchester's saddest days. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/hwMYituteJ — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017

The Daily Telegraph

This morning's final edition Telegraph front pic.twitter.com/waH5JjToXa — Barney Henderson (@barneyhenderson) May 23, 2017

The Daily Mirror

The Times

The Guardian

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 23.05.17 – Murder in Manchester: at least 19 die in arena attack pic.twitter.com/SCqddBZdvb — The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2017

The Sun

Good morning from The Scottish Sun. Here's a look at today's front page: https://t.co/ZAJmIsBiIs#scotpaperspic.twitter.com/wgGio6mgU2 — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) May 23, 2017

The Metro

The Press and Journal

The Herald

LATE EDITION: Tuesday's front page of The Herald. pic.twitter.com/C9yTGQ0fYi — HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) May 23, 2017

World

The New York Times

The New York Post

Daily News

Newsday

