How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack

The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings has sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after Grande, the US singer, had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena.
Britain's newspapers rushed to change their front pages for their final editions. Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world:
Manchester Evening News
One of Manchester's saddest days. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/hwMYituteJ— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017
The Daily Telegraph
This morning's final edition Telegraph front pic.twitter.com/waH5JjToXa— Barney Henderson (@barneyhenderson) May 23, 2017
The Daily Mirror
Tuesday's Daily MIRROR: "19 Dead In Pop Concert 'Suicide Bomb' " #bbcpaperspic.twitter.com/xmvh4DiEm7— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2017
The Times
Tuesday's TIMES (final edition): "Explosion at Manchester concert leaves 19 dead" #bbcpaperspic.twitter.com/xXE3YDRh8i— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2017
The Guardian
The Guardian front page, Tuesday 23.05.17 – Murder in Manchester: at least 19 die in arena attack pic.twitter.com/SCqddBZdvb— The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2017
The Sun
Good morning from The Scottish Sun. Here's a look at today's front page: https://t.co/ZAJmIsBiIs#scotpaperspic.twitter.com/wgGio6mgU2— The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) May 23, 2017
The Metro
Tuesday's METRO (2nd edition) "Terror Carnage At Arena Concert" #bbcpaperspic.twitter.com/k8iE9pHFbn— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2017
The Press and Journal
Tomorrow's Aberdeen front page:#scotpapers#tomorrowspaperstoday#skypaperspic.twitter.com/yQgdWvIaxL— The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) May 23, 2017
The Herald
LATE EDITION: Tuesday's front page of The Herald. pic.twitter.com/C9yTGQ0fYi— HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) May 23, 2017
World
The New York Times
The New York Post
Front page of the New York Post #ManchesterBombinghttps://t.co/JJ4rL15EHIpic.twitter.com/mNZ8EByUJe— Coventry Telegraph (@covtelegraph) May 23, 2017
Daily News
Newsday
Washington Post
Spiegel (Germany)
Germany's Spiegel magazine paid tribute to the way Manchester responded to the attack.
Under a headline "A city full of help", the magazine's online edition praised the way Mancunians opened their homes to people stranded by the attack, and taxi drivers offered free rides.
O Globo (Brazil)
"Terror returns to haunt England"
Toronto Sun (Canada)
Toronto Star (Canada)