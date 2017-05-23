    How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack

    Front pages

    The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings has sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

    Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after Grande, the US singer, had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena.

    Britain's newspapers rushed to change their front pages for their final editions. Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world:

    Manchester Evening News

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Mirror

    The Times

    The Guardian

    The Sun

    The Metro

    The Press and Journal

    The Herald

    World

    The New York Times

    The New York Times

    The New York Post

    Daily News

    Daily News

    Newsday

    Newsday

    Washington Post

    Washington Post

    Spiegel (Germany)

    Germany's Spiegel magazine paid tribute to the way Manchester responded to the attack.

    Under a headline "A city full of help", the magazine's online edition praised the way Mancunians opened their homes to people stranded by the attack, and taxi drivers offered free rides.  

    O Globo (Brazil)

    "Terror returns to haunt England"

    O Globo

     Toronto Sun (Canada)

    Toronto Sun

     Toronto Star (Canada)

    Toronto Star

     

