NFL Game Pass to refund subscribers 20% after app issues and fake reviews

The app has been beset by problems, but users hope this will be a turning point: NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass Europe will refund its subscribers 20% of their annual fee after technical issues blighted the rollout of what was supposed to be a new, improved version of the app.

The app's developers, deltatre, were forced to apologise on Friday after an investigtion by The Independent revealed that they had been posting fake five-star reviews of their product in a bid to revive its flagging reputation amid complaints from users.

But after further, more severe connectivity and technological issues on Sunday night, the NFL admitted that enough was enough and promised that they would be "amending [their] refund policy and announcing the next steps" by 5pm on Tuesday. While the statement eventually arrived late, the content should at least provide fans with some vindication for all their complaints.

Subscribers will receive a fifth of their "original subscription price" back, which equates to £28 for UK users.

Thursday night will be the next test for the app as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Carolina Panthers, but most customers will wait until Sunday's 6pm BST slot before passing judgement.

Full text of NFL Game Pass email to subscribers

It is our goal to deliver to the NFL and its fans an outstanding experience with Game Pass Europe. Fans have experienced difficulties with the service and we apologise for that.

Whether you have experienced problems or not we will be giving you a 20% discount on the original subscription price you paid. This is our way of saying thank you for being part of the Game Pass team and will apply whether you signed up for Season Pro or Essential. We will begin processing your refund immediately and plan for you to receive it within 30 days. For further details please click here.

We appreciate all of your fantastic support and will continue to make improvements and add enhancements throughout the year as part of our commitment to deliver this amazing game to NFL fans in Europe.

Sincerely,

NFL Game Pass Europe