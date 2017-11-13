NFL protest leader Colin Kaepernick named 'citizen of the year' by GQ

An NFL player who led a spate of protests by kneeling during the national anthem has been named 'citizen of the year' by GQ magazine.

Colin Kaepernick began kneeling instead of standing during the American national anthem, played at the start of games, last season to highlight racial inequality and police brutality.

The move sparked a wave of protests from Mr Kaepernick's fellow players but was heavily criticised by some - including from Donald Trump.

The US president said players who kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner" should be fired.

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game Credit: AP More

During a radio interview Mr Trump also said of the football player: "Maybe he should find a country that works better for him. Let him try. It won't happen."

Mr Kaepernick has been publicly silent as his protest gesture was adopted by other players but the quarterback opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. He led the team to the 2013 Super Bowl, where they lost to Baltimore 34-31.

Activists Protest Outside NFL Fall League Meeting In New York Credit: Spencer Platt More

He has not been signed by any other team since leaving the 49ers.

In making the selection, GQ compared Mr Kaepernick to American sports icons such as boxer Muhammad Ali, who opposed the Vietnam War, and Jackie Robinson, the first black player in Major League Baseball.

I'm honored to be recognized by @GQMagazine as Citizen of the Year. https://t.co/s6wBZTa6tH — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2017

The magazine said of Mr Kaepernick's protest: "It cost him his job. It also transformed Colin Kaepernick into a lightning rod and a powerful symbol of activism and resistance".

He declined to be interviewed by GQ but posed for pictures and Tweeted to say he was "honoured' by the recognition.

The magazine 's story includes comments from several of Kaepernick's supporters and confidants.

Rapper J. Cole said the American football player "sacrificed his dream" to stand for something.

Ninety-year-old singer and activist Harry Belafonte said seeing people like Mr Kaepernick taking action is "the greatest reward" he could ask for.

Actress Gal Gadot, the star of Hollywood blockbuster Wonder Woman, basketball player Kevin Durant and Late Show host Stephen Colbert were also recognised by the magazine.

Ms Gadot was aptly named Wonder Woman of the Year, Mr Durant was named Champion of the Year and Mr Colbert was named GQ's Bad Hombre of the Year.