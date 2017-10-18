NFL star Chris Long donates entire season's pay to educational equality charities and Charlottesville

Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles has donated his entire season's pay to good causes: Getty 2017

NFL star Chris Long is donating his entire season’s salary to charities pursuing equal opportunities in education.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive end had already donated his pay from the first six weeks of the season to causes in his hometown, Charlottesville, to help heal the damage caused by the far-right rally that saw one person killed and many injured in the Virginia town.

But he is now using his next 10 game checks to launch the Pledge 10 for Tomorrow campaign, which encourages others to join in Long’s pursuit of equal education opportunities for all students.

"My wife and I have been passionate about education being a gateway for upward mobility and equality," Long told The Associated Press. "I think we can all agree that equity in education can help affect change that we all want to see in this country."

Chris Long puts an arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins during his protest (Getty 2017) More

"There's a lot of opportunities to help out and they're wonderful organizations," Long said. "We have such a great platform as football players and hopefully fans get behind it."

The organizations and initiatives receiving Long’s future pay are focused on making education easily accessible to underserved young people.

After winning the Super Bowl with New England in February, Long signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Eagles, including a $500,000 signing bonus and $1.5 million guaranteed. His base salary in 2017 is $1 million and charitable causes will receive all of it.

Long has backed his teammates over their recent protests, despite drawing the ire of president Donald Trump.