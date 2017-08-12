NFL star suspended over domestic abuse allegations

Another leading NFL player has been suspended following allegations of domestic violence.

Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys running back, has been given a six game ban by the National Football League (NFL).

He is the latest in a series of NFL stars to be accused of domestic violence in recent years which has seen the image of America's most popular sport plummet.

At its nadir, three years ago, three top players were accused of domestic violence in one week, triggering demands for the resignation of Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner.

At one point Condoleezza Rice, a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan and national security adviser to the George W Bush administration, was touted for the post of NFL Commissioner.

Elliott's suspension was announced by the NFL, which said it had conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations, interviewing more than a dozen witnesses including the star's former girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

Criminal charges were not brought against Elliott by prosecutors who conducted their own investigation.

The six game ban is in line with a policy introduced by Mr Goodell as he sought to stem the criticism of the NFL and its approach to domestic violence.

In a letter to Elliott advising him of the decision, Todd Jones, the NFL's Special Counsel for Conduct, said these advisers "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."