Noel Gallagher mobbed by ‘geezers’ shouting ‘scissors’ after bandmate played stationery on Jools Holland

Noel Gallagher has revealed he was mobbed by fans after a member of his band played the scissors during his Later… with Jools Holland set.

The former Oasis star was surrounded by “geezers” shouting “scissors, scissors” after a night out in Manchester.

Speaking to the BBC he said: “I’m going out with my friends and we’re in a car going up towards King Street and the car stops at the traffic lights. I was in the front seat and the car got surrounded by a load of geezers going ‘SCISSORS! SCISSORS!’

“So I don’t care about the reaction. She’s in the band and that’s the end of it.”

Why does Noel Gallagher have someone playing the scissors? pic.twitter.com/bdx6LhGlRi — Matt Astbury (@MAstbury7) October 31, 2017

The clip of French artist Charlotte Marionneau went viral after she was seen playing the scissors during The High Flying Birds set.

Noel’s brother Liam Gallagher mocked the move as he joked about enlisting someone to peel a banana, sharpen a pencil and stick stickers in a book at his gigs, claiming they sound “mega with a bit of reverb on”.

He also called on fans to peel “spuds” at his Absolute Radio set at London’s Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, which saw one dedicated man peeling a potato as Liam played the maracas on stage.

Noel shut down the mockery, calling Marionneau’s scissor playing skills “the greatest thing” he’s ever seen.

Speaking to ID he said: “She’s French and she’s eccentric to say the least. I said to her, ‘can you play the tambourine?’ She said, ‘I cannot play the tambourine.’ I said, ‘Oh right. Shaker?’ ‘Non. I can play the scissors.’

“She brought them in and I was looking at my bass player going, if that’s not the greatest thing you’ve ever seen then tell me what is. A French bird in a cape playing the scissors? It doesn’t get any better than that does it?”

