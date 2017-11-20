North Korea, China and India All Want to Go to the Moon: Here Are Five Reasons Why

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

No human has been to the Moon since 1972 and only 12 people have ever done it—all of them American men. But that list could soon be getting a lot longer.

Why the Moon? Haven’t we already been there, done that? Well, yes. But now there are new reasons motivating countries to reach the Moon.

Trending: Kellyanne Conway More Concerned About GOP Tax Bill Than Roy Moore Sexual Assault Allegations

Human and other missions to the Moon are planned by India, China and Russia, as well as Japan and Europe. South Korea and North Korea are also looking toward the Moon.

Even NASA seems to be getting its mojo back, recently announcing a revamped vision for a Deep Space Gateway that includes a port of call at the Moon en route to Mars and beyond. Elon Musk has also called for a Moon base.

Private companies are vying for a slice of the Moon pie, lured by Google’s multi-million dollar XPRIZE that challenges entrants to develop low-cost methods for robotic space exploration.

09_23_Moon More

Greg Newton/AFP/Getty Images

A space race of sorts seems to back on in earnest, for five reasons.

Reason 1: a vision for innovation

In the past and still now, one reason that space attracts interest and investment is that humans seem driven to explore and push the limits, physically and viscerally.

But space also acts as a unifying force, providing a clear vision that pushes technology and innovation forward.

After several decades of relative neglect, space exploration is again seen as driving technology, inspiring engagement with science and engineering, and creating national pride. The program at the recent International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide captured that sentiment.

These motivators are seen as especially important by emerging economies like India, China and Russia, which means that more established players like Europe and the U.S. have to work harder keep up.

The recent announcement that Australia will have a space agency is expected to create new opportunities for this country.

Don't miss: Robert Reich: Sex Abuse Victims Are Turning on America's Bullies

Reason 2: Economic and geopolitical advantages

10_24_moon_apollo_aldrin More

NASA via Getty Images

Paradoxically, exploration of the Moon builds both international cooperation and competition.

Even if they don’t have their own space program, countries can develop instruments to fly on spacecraft that are built and launched by other nations. For example, India’s Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft carried instruments from Sweden, Germany, the U.K., Bulgaria, and the U.S. to the Moon. This helps mesh economies and provides strong motivation to keep the peace.

Economic and geopolitical competition occurs because the Moon is seen as unclaimed territory. No country is allowed to own the Moon, at least according to a 1967 U.N. Treaty that has agreement from over 100 countries.

Nonetheless, there are incentives to place a claim on the Moon. For example, helium-3 (an isotope of the element helium) is abundant on the Moon, but rare on Earth. It is a potential fuel for nuclear fusion, a potentially unlimited and non-polluting source of energy. China, in particular, has stated a strong interest in lunar helium-3.