NoTincPor: Barcelona declares 'we are not afraid' after terror attack

Barcelona has come together to issue a rallying cry of “we are not afraid” following the double terror attack in Catalonia.

Crowds gathered in Las Ramblas began spontaneously chanting “No Tinc Por” after the King of Spain attended a minute’s silence in Barcelona’s main square, Plaça de Catalunya.

Others are sharing the hashtag #NoTincPor online in solidarity with those affected by the attack - which left 13 dead and more than 100 injured.

View photos Terror in Spain: Dozens killed and injured in Barcelona and Cambrils More

The chants began as people gathered to remember the victims

people screaming "we're not afraid" in the city center the morning after the attack. this is my Barcelona #NoTincPorpic.twitter.com/25Cbb1dI4H — andrea☽ (@JBmygentleman) August 18, 2017

Thousands gathered in the city's centre

Thousands say "We are not afraid" just 50 meters away from the scene of yesterday´s attack.

Proud of Catalonia and Barcelona.#NoTincPorpic.twitter.com/o8UlyJYzUn

— Catalans for Yes (@CatalansForYes) August 18, 2017

With many repeating the message over and over

Many also marched along Las Ramblas chanting the words

Retaking the Rambla, along with thousands of others, people chanting "I am not afraid" #NoTincPor#Barcelonapic.twitter.com/SV4Qgeh4vD — Liz Castro (@lizcastro) August 18, 2017

#NoTincPor also became the top trend in Barcelona

Today we are sad. Today we are stronger than yesterday. Tomorrow we'll do as always. #NoTincPor#notafraid#barcelona — Marc M Sarrado (@marcsarrado) August 18, 2017

This morning, stallholders, cafes and restaurants opened for business as a show of defiance following the attack.

Kind-hearted local residents also offered help, support and accommodation to anyone caught up in the atrocity.

A local resident, named Liam, told Sky News that, despite the shocking attacks, he did not expect Barcelona to change its way of life.

He said: "Every day I skate up and down this street from work and everyone's always happy in this city, everyone's always got a smile on their face.

"Yesterday that changed it, but I don't think it's changed it for very long. As you can see, today everyone's back out and about, doing their daily lives.

"I don't think it will make too much of an impact on the people, I think everyone will come back together and kind of be a community about it."