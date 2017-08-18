    #NoTincPor: Barcelona declares 'we are not afraid' after terror attack

    Mark Molloy
    #NoTincPor: Barcelona say they

    Barcelona has come together to issue a rallying cry of “we are not afraid” following the double terror attack in Catalonia.

    Crowds gathered in Las Ramblas began spontaneously chanting “No Tinc Por” after the King of Spain attended a minute’s silence in Barcelona’s main square, Plaça de Catalunya.

    Others are sharing the hashtag #NoTincPor online in solidarity with those affected by the attack - which left 13 dead and more than 100 injured.

    The chants began as people gathered to remember the victims 

     Thousands gathered in the city's centre 

    With many repeating the message over and over 

    Many also marched along Las Ramblas chanting the words 

     #NoTincPor also became the top trend in Barcelona 

    This morning, stallholders, cafes and restaurants opened for business as a show of defiance following the attack.

    Kind-hearted local residents also offered help, support and accommodation to anyone caught up in the atrocity.

    A local resident, named Liam, told Sky News that, despite the shocking attacks, he did not expect Barcelona to change its way of life.

    He said: "Every day I skate up and down this street from work and everyone's always happy in this city, everyone's always got a smile on their face.

    "Yesterday that changed it, but I don't think it's changed it for very long. As you can see, today everyone's back out and about, doing their daily lives.

    "I don't think it will make too much of an impact on the people, I think everyone will come back together and kind of be a community about it."

