Nuneaton bowling alley on lockdown as police respond to 'ongoing incident'

Police have urged the public to avoid a retail park in Nuneaton due to an "ongoing incident".

Warwickshire police tweeted: "Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton. Please avoid the area."

According to unconfirmed reports, a man armed with a sawn-off shotgun has taken hostages at a bowling alley.

Twitter user Laura posted: "All roads into bermuda are blocked by police. Just happened as we drove past 5 mins ago. Helicopter above."

Gary Cockerill tweeted: "Apparently man armed with sawn off taken hostages in bowling alley".

